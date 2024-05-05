Advertisement

Food is comfort and for many people, it comes from eating dishes they have grown up with. If you are in Delhi, you are likely to find food from most places in India, largely because of the diverse population. For those craving the delicious flavours of North Eastern cuisine, the city has several restaurants that serve authentic dishes from the region. Here are five must-visit places in Delhi to enjoy North Eastern food.

Bhansaghar

Situated right at the beginning of Humaunpur, Bhansaghar is a popular destination for authentic Assamese cuisine. The restaurant offers a diverse menu featuring traditional Assamese dishes such as masor tenga (sour fish curry), xaak bhaji (leafy green vegetable stir-fry), and Assamese-style thalis with rice, dal, and assorted side dishes. Bhansaghar's rustic decor and homely atmosphere create the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience.

Spread at Bhasaghar | Image: Zomato

Nagaland Kitchen

Located in the posh Green Park area of South Delhi, Nagaland Kitchen offers a taste of the vibrant culinary traditions of Nagaland. The restaurant serves a variety of Naga delicacies, including smoked meat, bamboo shoot curry, axone (fermented soybean) dishes, and Naga-style thalis. The cosy ambiance and warm hospitality make it a favourite spot for both locals and visitors looking to experience the flavours of the North East.

Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Safdarjung, Oh! Assam is a hidden gem that celebrates the culinary heritage of Assam. The restaurant serves a delectable array of Assamese specialties, including fish tenga, meat curry, chicken with bamboo shoot, and a variety of ethnic rice cakes known as pithas. With its cosy ambiance and authentic flavours, Oh! Assam offers a taste of home for Assamese people and curious foodies.

Dzukou Tribal Kitchen

Dzukou Tribal Kitchen, located in the trendy locality of Vasant Kunj, showcases the diverse cuisines of the North Eastern tribes. The restaurant features a rotating menu that highlights dishes from Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and other states in the region. Guests can savour specialties such as smoked ribs, bamboo shoot curry, fermented fish chutney, and traditional tribal breads. Dzukou's rustic decor and tribal-inspired ambiance transport diners to the heart of North East India.\

Chicken Naga Chilli | Image: Instagram - Dzukou Tribal Kitchen

Mizo Diner

For a taste of Mizoram's culinary delights, head to Mizo Diner in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of Mizo delicacies, including smoked pork with mustard greens, bamboo shoot stew, and Mizo-style chicken curry. Mizo Diner's cosy setting, pocket-friendly menu and warm hospitality make it a favourite haunt for the fans of North Eastern cuisine.