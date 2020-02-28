'Gram' Restaurant In Delhi Does It All For The Perfect Instagram Post, Take A Look

Delhi welcomed an unusual restaurant in November 2019. This restaurant is completely dedicated to connecting itself to the masses, and promoting itself through Instagram. Since the social media application plays such an important role in the existence of the restaurant itself its owners have named it ‘Gram’.

Delhi’s Instagram based restaurant

Instagram is one of the most used social media applications out there. The application is not only used for sharing posts within family and friends but has also evolved as a way to promote brands and its campaigns. Now, this social media application has a restaurant based on its functioning.

The restaurant’s basic design and functioning are based on Instagram. According to a media portal’s report, Gram offers discounts to its customers based on the number of Instagram followers they have. The report states that for instance with a customer has 100K+ followers on their Instagram profile, the person entitled will enjoy a discount of ₹5,0000 n food and beverages.

One of the Gram restaurant partners, Vatsal Narula spoke about his restaurant in an interview with a media portal. Vatsal said that when he and his partners were trying to come with a new concept for their restaurant the idea of an Instagram based restaurant popped in their heads.

He added that since people love posting pictures on Instagram more than Snapchat and Facebook this idea will align with its customers. He also added that Instagram is trending more than it has ever been.

While talking about the Gram’s food and beverages, Narula said that from cocktails to food everything that they make looks and tastes good. He also said that the restaurant tries to keep up with its hashtag #doitforthegram. Narula further explained that presentation is a very important aspect of any food preparation since people tend to post about it on social media and especially on Instagram.

Gram also focuses on using Instagram to do its research. The restaurant management uses the social media application to take note of current online trends and people’s interests. The Gram also focuses on connecting with social media influencers and especially Instagram influencers to promote their restaurant further and get some feedback from them.

