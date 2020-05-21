Desi Hacks: Benefits Of Using Cold-pressed Coconut Oil While Cooking

Cold-pressed coconut oil has a wide range of benefits that not many people are not aware of. Cold-pressed coconut oil is thicker and is also available in the most refined form. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties as well. The difference between refined coconut oil and cold-pressed oil is that cold-pressed coconut oil is made out of coconut meat by compressing it so that you are left with pure coconut oil.

On the other hand, refined oil is made out of dried coconut meat. The coconut goes through bleaching, deodorizing to give you a certain texture and benefits. Have a look at the benefits that come with cold-pressed coconut oil for cooking.

Benefits of cooking in coconut oil

1. Antioxidant

Accoridng to health experts, the antioxidant content is higher in cold-pressed oil. When in the food processing stage, the addition of heat to the refined oil in the filtration process reduces the antioxidant content in it. Antioxidants, as the name suggests, helps your body to fight the oxidation chain which has the potential to destroy certain cells of the organism. They are also known as free radical scavengers.

2. Better flavour

Cold-pressed oil has the ability to add a great flavour to your food. It is aromatic and makes the food more fragrant and delicious. Refined oil has the tendency to retain the natural taste and smell of coconut which is essential in several cases. For baking, using cold-pressed coconut oil will give your baked product a nutty and juicy taste which is by far a speciality of coconut.

Refined oil is a better agent if you are planning to deep fry or stir fry your food. However, for salads, baking, and low heat cooking, cold-pressed coconut oil is the best option to go for.

3. Less adulteration

If you have been looking for an oil that has minimum added ingredients, then you must go for cold-pressed oil. In the refining process, additives are added into the oil, making it less beneficial for the body. Since cold-pressed oil does not go through refining, it does not require additions to the liquid. It is a purer form of coconut oil to opt for.

