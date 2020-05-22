Desi Hacks To Help You Cook Food Faster, Keep Kitchen And Wares Cleaner

In this time of quarantine, people have become Masterchefs and have been cooking food for themselves as restaurants stay closed. Cooking Indian food is always a pleasure, but takes a lot of time and a lot of patience. Sometimes one gets too tired to cook food so here are some desi hacks that can help cook things faster and fill the house with warm scents and spices as a curry simmers away in the kitchen. Here are some desi hacks to cooking faster.

Desi hacks to cook food faster

To keep onions fresh for longer they can be wrapped them individually in newspaper. store them in a cool, dark place for the effect required.

Keep Puri dough in a refrigerator for 10-15 minutes before you fry to make puri. This is to ensure they are not too greasy. They will rise well when put it into the hot oil.

One can make the rice whiter by adding a few drops of lemon juice in the water.

Baking powder is a can solve many of your problems and it is a thing that every kitchen should have. It helps in cleaning tough stains in the kitchen sink. It also cleans blender tops and helps to get rid of the grease inside the oven. It is reported that mixing of vinegar with baking soda into a toothpaste-like consistency will help you clean surfaces. you will need to apply and leave it to dry for 12-24 hours. Then, wipe it off with a damp cloth to get a clean new looking kitchen.

If too much salt is added to your food then, neutralise the taste with a little splash of milk.

Remove mint, coriander and curry leaves from the plants stem and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. This will help it last longer.

To absorb odour from the refrigerator or from the waste bin you can put a used tea bag in it.

You can enhance the flavour of saffron by heating it for about ten seconds in a microwave. Adding this to the milk will give you a nicer taste.

To sharpen your mixer blades grind them with some salt.

Wipe knives with a peeled lemon and then wash them under running water to remove grease from it.

