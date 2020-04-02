Detox Teas: Here's All You Need To Know About Benefits, Side Effects And Types

People try to get rid of toxins from their bodies using various methods. Some of the most common historic practices including fasting, consuming detoxifying teas, and bloodletting, among others. Nowadays, drinking detox teas have become a popular trend. They think it helps in flushing-off toxins from their bodies. Besides the general public, renowned celebrities are also consuming this for their weight-loss benefits. Therefore, their many varieties are available in the market with different flavours and ingredients.

It is very important for people to maintain weight for leading a healthy and happy life. Being overweight can cause physical as well as mental health problems. It causes chronic diseases like diabetes and heart problems. Understanding its importance, brands have launched various diet products that claim to assist in weight loss. Among them, detox teas are considered a helpful beverage. Here’s everything to know about this drink. Read on to know more about detox tea benefits, side effects and types of detox teas:

Detox teas

Detox teas are known for their antioxidant properties, which help in flushing out toxins from the body. It is crucial to release them as it reduces free radical activity. Nowadays, numerable celebrities also consume them to avail of their benefits for clear skin and fat reduction.

Types of detox teas

There are different types of detox teas including rosehip tea, oolong tea, and ginger tea. Among those, green tea is the most common and popular. Known for its major health benefits, green tea helps to lose weight and inches. Moreover, it boosts metabolism and detoxifies the body.

Detox tea benefits

Teas are considered as healthy beverages. They have been consumed since ages and are popular for their benefits. Ginger and bay leaf infused teas make great home remedies to heal a sore throat. On the other hand, tea with Ayurveda ingredients helps with headache, stress release and weight loss.

Detox tea side effects

Detox teas have numerous health benefits. However, like everything, they also have side-effects. For starters, their ingredients are not regulated by the FDA. Moreover, some detox teas and supplements are known to contain harmful drugs and chemicals, which are not usually mentioned on their pack. While some detox teas contain tea leaves, others might include toxic and allergy-triggering drugs. Therefore, it is always advised to consult a doctor before using any detox products.

