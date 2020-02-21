Know Your Nuts: Here Are All The Different Varieties Of Nuts That You Can Snack On

Nuts are some of the tastiest treats that one can eat at any time, anywhere. They are not only delicious but they are also highly nutritious and good for health. Most people will know about the most common types of nuts, but there are actually a wide variety of nuts that one can snack on. Here is a list of different types of nuts that you can enjoy munching on whenever you want.

Pistachios

Pistachios are some of the most delicious nuts that you can consume. Technically seeds, pistachios have a hard outer shell, underneath which is a tasty treat. Pistachios are local to West Asia and the middle east but nowadays it can easily be found worldwide.

Hazelnuts

Ever had the absolutely delicious and indulgent chocolate spread called Nutella? Nearly 30% of that chocolate sauce is made up of Hazelnuts. Hazelnuts can be eaten raw, but most people prefer to roast it over a fire and remove its outer hard shell.

Cashews

Cashews are a treat that almost everyone has tried at least once in their life. They are one of the most common types of nuts available across the world. Cashew milk is also a popular alternative to dairy that is commonly used by those who do not like to eat or cannot eat real milk products.

Walnuts

Walnuts are usually found in Europe and are especially common in the UK. They are a hard outer shell and have a unique ruffled look, unlike any other nut. They are also high in tannins which makes then slightly bitter in taste.

Marcona Almonds

A unique type of almonds, Marcona Almonds are rounder and sweeter than their regular counterparts. These almonds are only found in Spain and are a specialty of the location. They make a delicious and healthy snack for all those who can get their hands on them.

Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts were originally only available in the American state of Hawaii and in the island continent of Australia. However, these deliciously flavoured nuts are more common nowadays and can be found in most western countries. These nuts are especially eaten with seafood and baked goods.

Peanuts

Peanuts are one of the most common varieties of nuts that are found all over the globe. Peanuts are actually legumes like peas or beans and are grown like crops. However, they are considered nuts due to their features and taste. Other than being extremely tasty, peanuts also have the added bonus of being highly nutritious, as they have large quantities of proteins within them.

Almonds

Another highly common nut variety, almonds are grown and traded all over the globe. Almonds are also highly versatile nuts, as they can be eaten in many different forms and can also be easily ground into fine Almond paste or powder. Almond milk is also a highly popular alternative to dairy products.

Brazil Nuts

Brazil Nuts are some of the largest nut varieties in the world. These large, elongated nuts are found only in parts of the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil, which is why they are rather rare compared to other nuts. Brazil Nuts are also full of nutrients and antioxidants.

Pine Nuts

Pine nuts are usually found in certain Asian countries and in Italy. These nuts are harvested from the pine trees and have a fine, chewy texture and a piney taste. The Italian version of pine nuts is usually larger than the Asian variety.

Pecans

Pecans are the only nuts that are native to North America. They are one of the sweetest varieties of nuts are often used in baking. Pecans are mostly grown in Georgia and Texas and have often been used in dishes made in the southern parts of the United States.

