Dinner Ideas For Valentine's Day: A Perfect 7-course Meal For The Evening

This Valentine's day, you should be investing in a well-thought gift followed by a romantic dinner for your partner. Valentine's Day should be all about you and your partner reminiscing over an extravagant dinner. Here are dinner ideas for Valentine's day which includes a 7-course dinner menu for an unforgettable evening with your loved one.

What is a 7-course meal?

A seven-course meal is a meal during which select foods are offered to the diner in a specific order. The Italian and French 7-course meals are quite similar, beginning with finger foods, a soup, perhaps a salad, then the main course, followed up by a lighter offering, then a dessert, and finally an after-dinner drink. So, these are ideal for a romantic dinner and it will not make you feel full. Let's take a look at it.

7-course dinner menu for valentine's day:

Appetizer - French fries

French fries are an ideal part of any meal. This fun snack will keep you light and fresh. But remember not to binge-eat. Take it as a light refreshment to start your meal course.

Soup - French onion soup

After devouring the fries, you and your partner can set up for soup. Soup is a primarily liquid food, so it will not make you and your partner feel too full. You can opt for french onion soup or sweet and sour soup.

Salad - Chicken mix salad

Chicken salad is a salad with chicken as its main ingredient. You may also include mayonnaise, hard-boiled egg, celery, onion, pepper, pickles and a variety of mustard sauces. It is a healthy option for you.

Entree- Citrus marinated chicken breast

Make sure your chicken is served with reserved marinade and scallions. This food item will act as the start of your main meal. Enjoy the chicken with citrus marination.

Main course - Red wine chicken roast

Chicken roasted in a rich red wine sauce with savoury vegetables and fresh herbs is a great item. You can enjoy this with sides as well. Red wine is full of antioxidants. It will also give you a savoury taste.

Dessert - New York cheesecake

NY cheesecake consists of heavy cream, cream cheese, eggs and egg yolks to add a richness and a smooth consistency. This is a great item for dessert. You can also decorate it in the way you like, to impress your partner.

Drink - Daiquiri

Daiquiri's main ingredients are rum, citrus juice, and sugar or other sweeteners. You can end your meal with this refreshing drink which offers a perfect balance of sweet and sour. It can also be personalised according to your preference.