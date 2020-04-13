Dinner Ideas In Lockdown To Give Your House A Restaurant-like Ambience

Coronavirus pandemic has led all the public places across the country being shut by the government of India. Due to the nationwide lockdown, all the outdoorsy folks might find it difficult to not get the opportunity of heading out of the house and spend some quality time over dinner at a restaurant with their beloved ones. However, one can also spend we-time with their family at home by making some extra efforts and giving their house a restaurant-like ambience. Wondering how? then here are some lockdown dinner ideas to convert your 'home sweet home' into a restaurant by doing the bare minimum.

Dim lights and soft music

Most of the restaurants have soothing music playing in the background to enhance the overall vibe of the premise. All you need to do is download a list of tracks with a slow tempo and plug the speakers to your phone as you dim the lights of your house. One can also organise a candlelight dinner for their loved ones to make them feel special as they serve some mouth-watering dishes.

The right menu

Every time one goes to a restaurant, they tend to order something fascinating or one of their favourite dishes. Therefore, keeping that in mind, one can either go all experimental with their dinner menu or can play it safe by making their favourite dish. A dessert after the main course can surely act as a saviour if the meal does not impress your family members much.

Making use of new crockery

Most of the Indian households have a set of crockery and cutlery that are unused and preserved for special occasions. One can make use of such new crockery to serve their scrumptious cuisine and create a restaurant-like ambience at home. If new crockery is not available, then one can decorate the existing ones by implementing some creative ideas.

Decorate the dining table

The dining tables at all the restaurants are extremely clean and well-organised. However, at some restaurants, they also walk the extra mile by decorating their dining tables with a flower vase or a candle holder. Therefore, one shall also properly organise their dining table by adding certain decorative elements to it that are handy, to enhance its look.

