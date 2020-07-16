Last Updated:

Dinner Table Etiquettes Quiz: Take This Quiz To Make Classy Conduct Your Cup Of Tea

Here's an intriguing Dinner Table Etiquettes Quiz for all of you. Take this quiz to know how well you know about the various dinner table etiquettes

dinner table etiquettes

Dinner table etiquette is an essential skill that one should learn. For those who are masters of Dinner table etiquettes, here is a quiz that will test your knowledge. Take the following etiquettes quiz to see if you are good with dining etiquettes:

Dinner table etiquettes quiz

A wine steward will generally give you some wine to taste before serving it to the rest of the people present at the dining table. What does this act signify?

  • It is offered to see if you like it
  • It is offered to see if the wine has flaws
  • It is offered to see if it will go with the food dishes
  • It is offered because you are the alpha male

To suggest that you are done with your food how should you place the silverware?

  • The silverware should be kept in the plate
  • The silverware should be cleaned and taken home
  • The silverware should be kept in a way that it makes the angle of 4:20
  • The silverware should be dropped down signifying your supremacy

 

Slurping on some hot soup is considered as bad manners in several countries but there is a particular country where it is a common habit. Guess the country.

  • India
  • Japan
  • New Republic of Genosha
  • Islamic Republic of Pakistan

In which of the countries is it disrespectful to tip the server of food?

  • India
  • Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  • Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
  • Japan

 

In India, people are most often seen eating with the following:

  • Hands
  • Spoons
  • Chops sticks
  • Telepathy

When there is multiple silverware on the table of a proper aristocrat dinner,

  • Start with the ones that are close to your plate
  • They are for show, wait for the usable silverware to arrive
  • Start with the outer set and work your way in
  • Nothing really matters, pick what suits you

While at a proper, aristocratic dinner or lunch on should…

  • Place small bites of food in one’s mouth so one can speak properly
  • Place huge chunks of food in mouth as next serve may arrive anytime 
  • Place food in a bowl and then bring close to one’s mouth
  • None of the above-mentioned options

What would you do when there is a napkin on your dinner plate?

  • Place it on your lap
  • Wipe your plate with it

 

How do you chew your food while at dinner?

  • Open your mouth and chew
  • Close your mouth and chew

When you want something that is on the table but out of your reach, what would you do?

  • Take it yourself as it would be rude to ask favours
  • Ask someone to pass it
  • Ask the waiter to help you with it without looking them in the eye
  • Ask the host to keep it near you all the time

ANSWERS 

  1. It is offered to see if the wine has flaws
  2. The silverware should be kept in a way that it makes the angle of 4:20
  3. Japan
  4. Japan
  5. Hands 
  6. Start with the outer set and work your way in
  7. Place small bites of food in one’s mouth so one can speak properly
  8. Place it on your lap
  9. Close your mouth and chew
  10. Ask someone to pass it
