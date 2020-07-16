Dinner Table Etiquettes Quiz: Take This Quiz To Make Classy Conduct Your Cup Of Tea

Dinner table etiquette is an essential skill that one should learn. For those who are masters of Dinner table etiquettes, here is a quiz that will test your knowledge. Take the following etiquettes quiz to see if you are good with dining etiquettes:

Dinner table etiquettes quiz

A wine steward will generally give you some wine to taste before serving it to the rest of the people present at the dining table. What does this act signify?

It is offered to see if you like it

It is offered to see if the wine has flaws

It is offered to see if it will go with the food dishes

It is offered because you are the alpha male

To suggest that you are done with your food how should you place the silverware?

The silverware should be kept in the plate

The silverware should be cleaned and taken home

The silverware should be kept in a way that it makes the angle of 4:20

The silverware should be dropped down signifying your supremacy

Slurping on some hot soup is considered as bad manners in several countries but there is a particular country where it is a common habit. Guess the country.

India

Japan

New Republic of Genosha

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

In which of the countries is it disrespectful to tip the server of food?

India

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Japan

In India, people are most often seen eating with the following:

Hands

Spoons

Chops sticks

Telepathy

When there is multiple silverware on the table of a proper aristocrat dinner,

Start with the ones that are close to your plate

They are for show, wait for the usable silverware to arrive

Start with the outer set and work your way in

Nothing really matters, pick what suits you

While at a proper, aristocratic dinner or lunch on should…

Place small bites of food in one’s mouth so one can speak properly

Place huge chunks of food in mouth as next serve may arrive anytime

Place food in a bowl and then bring close to one’s mouth

None of the above-mentioned options

What would you do when there is a napkin on your dinner plate?

Place it on your lap

Wipe your plate with it

How do you chew your food while at dinner?

Open your mouth and chew

Close your mouth and chew

When you want something that is on the table but out of your reach, what would you do?

Take it yourself as it would be rude to ask favours

Ask someone to pass it

Ask the waiter to help you with it without looking them in the eye

Ask the host to keep it near you all the time

