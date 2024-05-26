Advertisement

With summer in full swing, watermelons are a popular choice to beat the heat. Known for being 90 per cent water, this fruit is packed with vitamins, fiber, potassium, and other essential minerals. Not only does watermelon help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses, but it also boosts immunity during the hot months. While most people enjoy the sweet, red flesh, many discard the white rind just beneath the green skin, missing out on its surprising health benefits.

Nutrient-rich watermelon rind

The white rind of the watermelon is often overlooked, yet it is rich in vitamins, minerals, zinc, and an important compound called citrulline. Consuming the rind can enhance your intake of these nutrients, which are just as beneficial as those found in the red flesh.

Citrulline and arginine production

Watermelon rind contains citrulline, an amino acid that plays a crucial role in the production of arginine. Ryan, a nutrition expert, highlights that citrulline supports the arginine system, which is essential for nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide improves blood flow and helps build muscle. Arginine is a precursor for various biologically important molecules, including nitric oxide, ornithine, polyamines, agmatine, proline, glutamate, creatine, dimethylarginine, and urea.

Benefits of citrulline

Citrulline is superior to arginine supplements, especially in aiding the urea cycle. This process helps the body break down and eliminate excess protein or nitrogen. Studies have shown that citrulline is particularly effective in promoting fat loss and enhancing strength gains when combined with high-intensity training, even in obese individuals. Incorporating watermelon rind into your diet can therefore contribute to better overall health and fitness.

Next time you enjoy a watermelon, consider keeping the rind. Its nutritional benefits, including the potent compound citrulline, can support various bodily functions, from improving blood flow to aiding in muscle building and fat loss. Embrace the full potential of this summer fruit by consuming both the sweet flesh and the nutrient-dense rind.