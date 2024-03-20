Ditch Non-veg, Add Plant-Based Recipes To Your Diet For Better Health

Advertisement

The latest approach to women's wellness also consists of plant-based recipes that are not only delightful to the palate but also offer numerous health benefits. Plant-based recipes are usually known for being low in saturated fat, high in dietary fibre, and phytochemicals. The expanse of these recipes do extend to pescetarian and traditional mediterranean meal plans. Here's a list of recipes designed to support women's hormonal balance and overall wellness through a blend of wholesome, nutritious ingredients.

Aushadhi Consommé

The first on the list is the Aushadhi Consommé, a herbal broth aimed at regulating menstrual cycles and hormonal balance. This clear soup is packed with powerful herbs like Ashoka, Shatavari, Ashwagandha, Lodhra, and Garcinia, combined with saffron and lemongrass to relieve menstrual discomfort and anxiety. The unique blend of these ingredients results in a broth that promotes a regular menstrual flow, controls acne, and even aids in natural weight loss.

Image credit: Pexels

Organic Raggi Burger

Next up is the Organic Raggi & Avocado Burger, a nutrient-rich offering perfect for post-pregnancy energy boosts. This burger uses raggi (foxtail millet) known for its high protein and calcium content, paired with creamy avocado, rocket lettuce, lactose-free cheddar cheese, and a tangy chipotle ranch dressing. Served with coconut chutney and seasoned with gun powder, this burger is a testament to the power of plant-based nutrition.

Image credit: Unsplash

Quinoa and maraschino franola bar

Rounding off the trio is the Quinoa & Maraschino Granola Bar, a snack filled with almonds, peanuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds, all mixed with oats and floral honey then baked to perfection. These ingredients are rich in Biotin, which supports hormonal balance and reduces hair fall while promoting healthy hair growth.

Each of these recipes serves as an the potential of plant-based ingredients to support women's health, offering a delicious way to maintain hormonal equilibrium, boost energy, and ensure nutritional wellness.