×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Ditch Vada Pav For These Flavourful Maharashtrian Breakfast Options

Try out these different varieties of Marathi breakfast delicacies and ditch your basic vada pav.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Marathi Breakfast
Marathi Breakfast | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When one mentions Maharashtrian breakfasts, the mind often leaps to the beloved vada pav, a Mumbaikar's favourite. Although, Maharashtra's breakfast scene extends far beyond this evergreen delight, offering a mix of flavours that mirror the state's ample morning meal variants. Spread across five regions, each with its own culinary heritage, this west Indian state dishes out a variety of breakfast dishes that are as nutritious as they are rooted in tradition. Here's a list of five such dishes to try out.

Kuskara

This dish transforms leftover chapatis into a breakfast treat by tempering them with spices, chillies, and onions. It's also known as Phodanichi Poli and Poliche Pohe, Kuskara is a testament to the ingenuity of Maharashtrian cuisine, making it a childhood staple for many.

Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

Tandalachi Ukad

A comforting porridge crafted from rice flour and buttermilk, Tandalachi Ukad makes for a mild, soulful dish commonly relished with a dollop of ghee or groundnut oil, paired well with a morning cup of tea.

Ghavan

Resembling the South Indian dosa, Ghavan is a lacy, rice-based pancake that stands out for its simplicity, requiring no fermentation or dal. Served with chutney, it's a light yet fulfilling morning meal choice.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Dhirde

This versatile preparation involves a batter of pulses, millets, or rice, fermented to create fluffy pancakes. Modern iterations might use flour for convenience, flavoured with aromatic spices and herbs.

Dadpe Poha

This authentic Maharashtrian breakfast choice Dadpe Poha involves pressing flattened rice flakes with onions, coconut, and either raw mango or tomatoes, to prep a crunchy, filling morning meal. 

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Sanja

It's a dish which might be mistaken as the South Indian upma, but unlike the later its made using semolina seeds, and rava cooked with vegetables to enhace the dish's flavourful tadka. However, the key difference is that Sanja is cooked in buttermilk. 

Bhoplyache Gharge

Advertisement

These deep-fried breads consists of a mix of grated red pumpkin with jaggery and wheat flour, resulting in mildly sweet puris that are perfect for a breakfast or an afternoon snack.

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo