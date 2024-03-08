Ditch Vada Pav For These Flavourful Maharashtrian Breakfast Options

Advertisement

When one mentions Maharashtrian breakfasts, the mind often leaps to the beloved vada pav, a Mumbaikar's favourite. Although, Maharashtra's breakfast scene extends far beyond this evergreen delight, offering a mix of flavours that mirror the state's ample morning meal variants. Spread across five regions, each with its own culinary heritage, this west Indian state dishes out a variety of breakfast dishes that are as nutritious as they are rooted in tradition. Here's a list of five such dishes to try out.

Kuskara

This dish transforms leftover chapatis into a breakfast treat by tempering them with spices, chillies, and onions. It's also known as Phodanichi Poli and Poliche Pohe, Kuskara is a testament to the ingenuity of Maharashtrian cuisine, making it a childhood staple for many.

Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

Tandalachi Ukad

A comforting porridge crafted from rice flour and buttermilk, Tandalachi Ukad makes for a mild, soulful dish commonly relished with a dollop of ghee or groundnut oil, paired well with a morning cup of tea.

Ghavan

Resembling the South Indian dosa, Ghavan is a lacy, rice-based pancake that stands out for its simplicity, requiring no fermentation or dal. Served with chutney, it's a light yet fulfilling morning meal choice.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Dhirde

This versatile preparation involves a batter of pulses, millets, or rice, fermented to create fluffy pancakes. Modern iterations might use flour for convenience, flavoured with aromatic spices and herbs.

Dadpe Poha

This authentic Maharashtrian breakfast choice Dadpe Poha involves pressing flattened rice flakes with onions, coconut, and either raw mango or tomatoes, to prep a crunchy, filling morning meal.

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Sanja

It's a dish which might be mistaken as the South Indian upma, but unlike the later its made using semolina seeds, and rava cooked with vegetables to enhace the dish's flavourful tadka. However, the key difference is that Sanja is cooked in buttermilk.

Bhoplyache Gharge

These deep-fried breads consists of a mix of grated red pumpkin with jaggery and wheat flour, resulting in mildly sweet puris that are perfect for a breakfast or an afternoon snack.



