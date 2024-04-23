Advertisement

Soaking mangoes in water is a traditional practice observed in many cultures, especially in tropical regions where mangoes thrive. While it may seem like a simple ritual, soaking mangoes in water has several benefits that have a great effect on their flavour, texture, and the final eating experience.

Cleansing and hygiene

Mangoes are often exposed to dust, dirt, and pesticides during cultivation and transportation. Soaking them in water helps remove surface impurities and residues, ensuring that you consume clean and hygienic fruit. This practice is particularly important if you prefer to eat mangoes with the skin on, as it reduces the risk of ingesting harmful substances.

Soaking mangoes is hygienic | Image: Unsplash

Softening the skin

The skin of some mango varieties can be tough and fibrous, making it difficult to peel or bite into. Soaking mangoes in water for a few hours or overnight helps soften the skin, making it easier to peel and enjoy the fruit. This is especially beneficial for varieties with thicker skins.

Better flavour and juiciness

Soaking mangoes in water can enhance their natural sweetness and juiciness. When submerged in water, the fruit absorbs moisture, which helps plump up the flesh and intensify its flavour. As a result, soaked mangoes often taste juicier and more flavorful compared to those eaten without soaking.

Improving texture

Soaking mangoes in water can also improve their texture, making the flesh softer and more tender. This is particularly beneficial for mangoes that are slightly under ripe or firm. The water penetrates the fruit's fibres, causing them to swell and soften, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable eating experience.

Cooling effect

In hot climates, soaking mangoes in water can provide a refreshing cooling effect, especially when the fruit is served chilled. The water absorbs heat from the mangoes, helping to lower their temperature and making them even more refreshing to eat on a hot day.

Soaking give a cooling effect | Image: Unsplash

Preventing dryness

Mangoes, especially those that have been harvested prematurely or stored for an extended period, can sometimes become dry or shrivelled. Soaking them in water helps rehydrate the fruit, restoring moisture to the flesh and preventing dryness. This ensures that the mangoes remain juicy and succulent when consumed.

Skin health

The juices dripping from the skin of the mango can cause acne and pimple if consumed directly. Soaking your mangoes and then eating them prevents those painful acnes and you can enjoy your sweet treat without fearing pimples scarring your skin.