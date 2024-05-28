Updated May 27th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
Does Zero Carb Diet Affect Brain And Mental Health? All You Need To Know
Adopting a zero-carb diet, which eliminates carbohydrates entirely, can significantly impact brain function and mental health.
Ketosis and Brain Function
When deprived of carbohydrates, the body enters ketosis, burning fat for energy and producing ketones, which the brain can use. Despite this adaptation, the brain still needs some glucose from carbs for optimal performance.
Cognitive Performance
Eliminating carbohydrates entirely can impair cognitive abilities, affecting tasks that require attention, processing speed, and memory.
Mood and Mental Health
A strict no-carb diet can lower serotonin levels, potentially leading to mood swings, anxiety, and depression.
Energy Levels and Fatigue
While the brain can eventually adapt to using ketones, the initial transition can cause fatigue, brain fog, and concentration issues for some individuals.
Nutrient Deficiencies
Carbohydrate-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Cutting these out can lead to nutrient deficiencies, impacting brain function and overall health.
