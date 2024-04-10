×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Dry Fruits, Coffee: Foods To Avoid Eating During Summer

Have a look at food preferences to avoid eating to avoid dehydration during peak summer.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Coffee
Coffee | Image:Unsplash
To maintain a proper health during the scorching summer heat, people often add various types of foods into their daily consumption pattern. These foods not only help to cool the body but also contribute to overall well-being. However, certain foods should be avoided during this time as they can lead to dehydration by generating excess heat within the body. It is pertinent to know about such foods to ensure good health and hydration. Here are certain foods to avoid during the summer months as they have the potential to cause dehydration and have a harmful impact on your health.

Spicy Dishes

With temperatures on the rise, it's best to stay away from spicy cuisine. Capsaicin found in spicy dishes can worsen your health. While contributing to dehydration, these food types raise your body temperature, causing indigestion and bowel movement issues.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Coffee

While many increase their coffee intake to combat lethargy and drowsiness, indulging in this beverage during the summer months can be harmful. Coffee acts as a diuretic, causing dehydration and elevating body temperature. To protect yourself from the intense heat, it's best to either avoid coffee altogether or limit its consumption.

Carbonated drinks

Despite being a popular choice for cooling down in the summer, carbonated drinks like soda water can be highly addictive. Not only do these beverages contain excessive amounts of sugar, but they also contribute to dehydration. It's important to be mindful of your intake of soda water to prevent dehydration and maintain hydration levels.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Dry Fruits

While dry fruits are known for their nutritional benefits, during peak summers it's best to avoid overconsumption of these superfoods as they increase your body temperature, causing uneasiness when outside.  

Fried dishes

Burgers, sandwiches, and momos which are synonymous with the eating patterns of the younger demographic should be avoided during the summer months. Not only do these foods have a high salt content that contributes to dehydration, but they are also challenging to digest in rising temperatures. It's advisable to steer clear of fried foods to prevent dehydration and digestive discomfort during the summer heat.

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

