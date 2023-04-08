Last Updated:

Easter 2023: Traditional Dishes From Around The World

This Easter Sunday, whether you're hosting family or friends, you'll need a few special dinner ideas. Here are some suggestions.

Food
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
Easter
1/5
Pixabay

On Easter, many bake cookies, which have the same dip-dyed appearance as a traditional Easter egg. One can customize it by colouring a straightforward royal icing in the colours of one's choice. 

Easter
2/5
Pixabay

A rack of lamb is a cut of lamb includes 16 ribs or chops. Particularly for Easter supper, a roasted rack of lamb is the ideal show-stopper.

 

Easter
3/5
Pixabay

Quiche is a favourite among the canon of traditional foods. It consists a soft, creamy filling topped with ham, chives, and Gruyère lies inside a flaky, buttery pie crust.

Easter
4/5
Pixabay

Roast chicken is made in a home kitchen, over a fire, or on a rotisserie. To make the circulation of these fats and juices as effective as possible, chicken is typically cooked exposed to fire. 

Easter
5/5
Pixabay

Carrot cake is a sweet, moist spice cake with toasted almonds and chopped carrots that is iced with cream cheese. The orange flakes of the grated carrot give the cake its colour, texture and sweetness

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Bajrangbali Temples to visit in India

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Bajrangbali Temples to visit in India
Significance of Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs

Significance of Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs