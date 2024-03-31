×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Easter 2024: Traditional Recipes That Should Be A Part Of Your Festive Feast

You can celebrate the festival with your loved ones by having a grand Easter feast. Here are some mouthwatering dishes to try.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Easter feast
Easter feast | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Easter is a time of celebration, merriness, and gathering with family and friends. Alongside the joyous festivities, indulging in delicious traditional Easter dishes is a cherished part of the holiday. You can celebrate the festival with your loved ones by having a grand Easter feast. Here are some mouthwatering dishes enjoyed around the world during Easter.

Roast lamb

Roast lamb is a classic Easter dish, which makes for the best main. Succulent and delicious, roasted lamb is often served as the centrepiece of the Easter feast, accompanied by fragrant herbs, garlic, and seasonal vegetables.

Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns are spiced sweet buns marked with a cross on top, symbolising the crucifixion of Jesus. These soft and fragrant buns are typically enjoyed on Good Friday but are also a delightful treat throughout the Easter season, often served warm with butter.

Hot cross buns | Image: Unsplash

Easter bread

Easter bread, also known as tsoureki or panettone, is a rich and sweet bread enriched with eggs, butter, and aromatic spices like mahleb or orange zest. This braided or round bread is adorned with colourful sprinkles or dyed eggs, representing new life and rebirth.

Deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are a popular appetiser enjoyed during Easter gatherings. Hard-boiled eggs are halved and filled with a creamy mixture of egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and seasonings, then garnished with paprika or fresh herbs for a zesty and elegant bite.

Devilled eggs | Image: Unsplash

Spring vegetables

Fresh spring vegetables like asparagus, peas, and baby carrots are often featured in Easter meals, either as side dishes or incorporated into salads, quiches, or gratins. These nutritious vegetables add colour, texture, and seasonal flair to the feast.

Cookie dough cheesecake

A decadent chocolate cheesecake on a buttery cookie dough base can be your perfect Easter dessert. This rich, creamy dessert is topped with a layer of silky chocolate ganache, and then decorated with chocolate mini eggs and mini cookies to give it an Easter flavour.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a few seconds ago
Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid expansion

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

PM on Katchatheevu

10 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham On OTT

14 minutes ago
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally

BJP on INDI's Rally

28 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys windfall tax

39 minutes ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

39 minutes ago
PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Reasons for PM Modi fame

an hour ago
Craig Wright

UK on Craig Wright

an hour ago
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal youth jobs

an hour ago
Madhabi Buch, Chairperson, SEBI

Lot of 'onion peeling'

an hour ago
Crypto mixers

Tornado Cash co-founder

an hour ago
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi

Apna Dal-AIMIM

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Easter feast

Traditional Easter Dishes

an hour ago
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee On Breakup

an hour ago
Blockchain

US court against Custodia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo