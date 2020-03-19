Easy Dinner Ideas For Bachelors Which Can Be Made In A Few Minutes At Home

Bachelor culinary expertise is fast becoming a necessity today owing to the demanding lifestyle. Plenty of bachelors around the world can whip up lovely delicacies in a jiffy, with whatever's available in the house. Here are the few recipes which can be made in a few minutes at home -

Aamras

Aamras is the puree or pulp of the mango. People enjoy it directly or by adding artificial flavours of Rose syrup, Cardamom or almonds to give this traditional dish a contemporary twist.

Ingredients:

1 kg Mango (Aam)

200 gms powdered Sugar (Cheeni)

1/2 litre Milk (Doodh)

How to make Aamras:

Wash mangoes.

Peel and cut into small pieces.

Keep the seeds aside in a little water.

Grind the mango pieces in a mixer and strain the juice.

Mix sugar in the cold milk and add to the mango juice.

Add water for required consistency.

Serve chilled with puri or paratha.

Flavour it using any of options like a spoon of rose syrup or grate the almonds and garnish it for flavour

Paneer Sandwich on Toast

Paneer Sandwich on Tawa is the easiest and yummiest sandwich you can make. It requires basic seasoning of salt and pepper. These Paneer sandwich can be made without a toaster. You can choose any variety of bread to prepare, including multigrain bread, brown bread or sandwich bread. Let's learn how to make paneer sandwich on Tawa.

Ingredients:

200 gms paneer

1 Onions finely chopped

1 tsp ginger finely chopped (optional)

1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder

2-3 green chillies finely chopped

1 tablespoon Green Coriander chopped

Salt to taste

6 Bread Slices any kind

1 tablespoon Amul Butter / Oil

How to make paneer sandwiches:

In a mixing bowl, grate or mash the paneer properly.

Add chopped onion, ginger, chopped green chillies, green coriander, salt, black pepper powder to it and mix it with your hand

Take a bread slice and apply the mashed mixture on to it and cover it with another bread.

In a flat pan, add some butter and put the sandwiched bread and toast it from one side by pressing with a flat spatula and then similarly toast it from the other side.

Paneer sandwiches are ready to be served. Serve them with any sauce as per your own choice.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock