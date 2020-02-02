Easy Steps You Need To Follow To Cook Perfect Korean Chicken Wings

Korean fried chicken differs from typical American fried chicken, as it is fried twice with some extra batter that is often infused with some Asian spices. Korean chicken wings are therefore crunchier and less greasy. Furthermore, Korean-style chicken wings are not paired with a dressing or a side-salad, as usually presented in the American food culture.

The history of Korean fried chicken is traced back to the Korean War when American troops were stationed in South Korea during the late-1940s and the early-1950s. Traditionally, South Koreans steamed chicken for consumption, and chicken dishes were usually consumed in the form of soups and broth. However, this technique was modified when Americans introduced their soul-food comfort food to Koreans. Here is a recipe for Korean Chicken Wings.

Korean Chicken Wings Recipe

2-3 pieces of chicken wings, wingettes and drumettes only

Salt

Ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons Korean red chilli pepper paste, Gochujang

1/2 teaspoon Korean chilli powder, Gochugaru

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sesame oil

White sesame seeds for garnishing

Chopped scallions for garnishing

Recipe-I

Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, season the wings with salt and pepper. Transfer the wings, skin side up, on the baking sheets and roast them for about 40 - 45 minutes, until they are cooked through and crisp.

In a small saucepan, add the remaining ingredients except for white sesame and scallions. Heat on low heat, whisk to mix well. Turn off the heat when it becomes saucy.

Toss the baked chicken wings with the sauce, coat well. Garnish with the sesame and scallions. Serve immediately.

Recipe 2

Rinse the chicken in cold tap water and put it into a bowl. Add the milk, salt, black pepper and some dried rosemary leaves and mix them well. Cover the bowl and leave it in the fridge for about 20 minutes. Drain off the milk.

Put the chicken into a large zipper-lock bag and add the sauce. Seal the bag and vigorously shake the bag and massage the chicken so that the sauce smears well into the chicken. Alternatively, you can use a brush to paste the sauce onto the chicken. Marinate it for at least 4 hrs in the fridge.

.Preheat the oven at 240 C/ 464 F for 20 mins. Take the chicken out from the fridge. Lay down a baking paper on top of the oven tray and line up the chicken. Make sure they are not stacked up on top of each other. Put the tray into the oven and bake it at 240 C/ 464 F for 10 mins. Take the tray out and turn the chicken over and put it back in the oven. Bake it a further 10 mins or until charred on the skin.

Serve.

(Promo Image: Ehimetalor Unuabona/ Unsplash)