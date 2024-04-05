×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Eid 2024: Delicious Kebabs That Should Be A Part Of Your Festive Feast

Fire up the grill, gather your loved ones, and prepare to feast on these irresistible kebabs this Eid.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kebabs for Eid
Kebabs for Eid | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
Eid ul-Fitr is marked with feasting, prayers, and gatherings with family and friends. One of the highlights of Eid celebrations is the sumptuous feast featuring a variety of mouthwatering dishes, including a variety of delicious kebabs. From melt-in-your-mouth Galauti kebabs to succulent Seekh kebabs, here are five must-have kebabs to bring the joy of food to your Eid feast.

Galauti kebab

Originating from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, Galauti kebabs are renowned for their melt-in-your-mouth texture and exquisite blend of spices. Traditionally made with minced meat and a mix of spices, these kebabs are so tender that they literally melt in your mouth. Enjoy them with a side of mint chutney and sliced onions for the best experience.

Galauti kebab | Image: Unsplash

Hara bhara kebab

For a vegetarian option that's bursting with flavour and goodness, look no further than Hara Bhara kebabs. Made with a vibrant mixture of spinach, peas, potatoes, and aromatic spices, these green-hued kebabs are both nutritious and delicious. Whether served as an appetiser or a side dish, Hara Bhara kebabs are sure to be a hit with vegetarians and meat-lovers both.

Seekh kebab

A classic favourite at any Eid feast, Seekh kebabs are made from minced meat (often mutton or chicken) mixed with spices and herbs, then moulded onto skewers and grilled to perfection. The elongated shape of these kebabs, resembling a seekh or skewer, gives them their name. Serve them hot off the grill with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of chaat masala for an irresistible flavour.

Seekh kebab | Image: Unsplash

Reshmi kebab

Reshmi, meaning "silken" or "smooth" in Urdu, perfectly describes the luxurious texture of Reshmi kebabs. These kebabs are made with tender pieces of marinated meat that are skewered and grilled to perfection. The marinade, which typically includes curd, cream, and a mix of spices, imparts a silky-smooth texture and rich flavour to the kebabs. Enjoy them with creamy mint chutney for a truly indulgent experience.

Burra kebab

Originating from the culinary traditions of Kashmir, Burra kebabs are known for their large size, succulent texture, and bold flavours.

Burra kebab | Image: Unsplash

These kebabs are made with large chunks of marinated meat that are skewered and slow-cooked over charcoal or in a tandoor oven. The slow cooking process allows the meat to become incredibly tender with a smoky aroma. Serve Burra kebabs with naan bread and a side of spicy chutney for a truly memorable Eid feast.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

