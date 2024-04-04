×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Elixir Teas That Can Bolster Your Immunity During Changing Weather

Having these elixir teas into your daily regimen is a delightful and effective method to bolster your immune system and enhance your overall health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Elixir Tea
Elixir Tea | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As we navigate through changing seasons and aim for optimal health, elixir teas emerge as a flavourful guardian of our well-being. Infused with a blend of organic nutrients and antioxidants, these teas offer more than just a moment of tranquility. They're a strategic ally against oxidative stress, enhancing the body's defences with every sip.

Medical News Today highlights the integral role of antioxidants present in elixir teas in combating oxidative stress, thereby fortifying the body’s natural defence mechanisms. Among the array of elixir teas, there are certain variants that stand out for their unique benefits and vibrant hues. Having these elixir teas into your daily regimen is a delightful and effective method to bolster your immune system and enhance your overall health. Dive into the world of elixir teas, and let nature's bounty nurture your body and spirit.

Butterfly pea flower tea

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea, or Blue Tea is known to captivate with its stunning blue hue and immense health benefits that follow when consumed regularly. Packed with catechin EGCG, renowned for its anti-inflammatory prowess, and a mix of polyphenols, flavonoids, and tannins, this tea is a comprehensive shield against immune threats. Its cooling effect, mood-enhancing properties, and contribution to weight management make it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.

Purple tea

Equally impressive, Purple Tea from Kenya dazzles with its rich colour attributed to high levels of anthocyanins. This robust antioxidant not only bolsters the body’s defences but also aids in maintaining heart health and potentially assists in weight management efforts through the polyphenol GHG.

white ceramic cup on white and blue floral ceramic saucer

How To Relish Elixir Teas? 

Elixir teas offer versatility in preparation, whether served hot or chilled. Enhancing them with a slice of citrus not only adds a zesty vitamin C boost but can also transform them into invigorating iced beverages perfect for the warmer months.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

