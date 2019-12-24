English Breakfast In Kolkata: Some Of The Best Places To Indulge In A Delicious Breakfast

A great English breakfast has defined its greatness as being one of the best breakfast cuisines globally. A traditional English breakfast consists of bacon, fried egg, sausages, mushrooms, baked beans, grilled tomatoes coupled with either tea or coffee. The traditional sense of an English breakfast has undoubtedly transformed and changed through the years but the essence of wholesomeness that goes along with it hasn't. Here are some of the best places in Kolkata to try out the English breakfast.

Flurys

Flury has been one of the Kolkata's best places to serve an all-day breakfast platter. The bakery serves a traditional platter including delicious additionals like hash browns, egg benedict, French toast, all-day oats and pancakes. Flury's has also emerged as one of the best places to eat an original English wafer-thin sandwich.

Terminal 11

Terminal 11 is well known for hosting various open mics and live music nights. But, Terminal 11 has also garnered a lot of praise from for food lovers for serving some of the best food in Kolkata. They are known for their bigger portions of food servings like triple-decker sandwiches along with bacon.

The French Loaf

This cafe is located on the busy Elgin road and has a decor which cuts people out of the chaos happening around. The French Loaf boasts of a selection of fresh croissants that come in five flavours - veg/non-veg, jam, chocolate and cheese. A wide variety of flavoured bread also enhances the English breakfast served by them further.

