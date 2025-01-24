Enjoy Cake But Not A Fan Of Frosting? Try This Eggless Vanilla Teacake

Do you love cake but aren’t too fond of cream and frosting? In recent times, frosting has become more about decoration than flavour, especially for adults or those with dietary restrictions.

However, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the joy of indulging in a soft, spongy cake crafted with care. For those looking to celebrate a meaningful day without the fuss of heavy toppings, we bring you a complete guide to preparing a delicious eggless vanilla teacake.

Perfectly light and flavourful, this teacake promises to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling full and content. Check recipe…

Photo: gayathriscookspot.com

Ingredients

Maida - 180 gm / 1 1/3 cup

Baking Powder-1 tsp

Baking Soda - 1/2 tsp

Brown Sugar - 150 gm/ 3/4 cup

ml Melted Butter/ Coconut Oil - 50/ 1/4 cup

Milk - 150 ml/ 3/4 cup

Curd/ Yogurt - 100 ml/ 1/2 cup

Vanilla Essence

Tutti Frutti / Glazed Cherries - 50 gm

Instructions