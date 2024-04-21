Advertisement

When the temperatures rise during the scorching summer months, there's nothing quite as satisfying and refreshing as indulging in a bowl of chilled Aam Ras. This delectable treat, made from ripe mangoes, is a much loved summer delicacy across the country. Here's a simple Aam Ras recipe to enjoy at home, along with some delightful pairings to enjoy your summer dining experience.

Mangoes in summer | Image: Unsplash

Ingredients

Ripe mangoes

Sugar - 2 to 3 tablespoons

Cardamom powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Chilled milk or water - as needed

Ice cubes - for serving (optional)

Fresh mint leaves or sliced almonds for garnish

Method

1. Peel the mangoes and remove the flesh from the seed. Chop the mango flesh into chunks and transfer them to a blender or food processor.

2. Add sugar and cardamom powder to the mango chunks.

3. Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy, adding chilled milk or water gradually to achieve the desired consistency.

4. Once the Aam Ras is smooth and well-blended, transfer it to a serving bowl.

5. Chill the Aam Ras in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

6. Serve the chilled Aam Ras garnished with fresh mint leaves or sliced almonds, and optionally, with ice cubes for extra refreshment.

Advertisement

What to pair it with

Puri

A classic pairing for Aam Ras is hot and fluffy puris, creating a delightful combination of sweet and savoury flavours. The crispy texture of puris complements the creamy richness of Aam Ras perfectly, making it a popular choice for festive occasions and special celebrations.

Pair aamras with dahi or puri | Image: Unsplash

Plain yogurt or dahi

For a refreshing and balanced meal, pair Aam Ras with plain yoghurt or dahi. The tanginess of yoghurt helps cut through the sweetness of Aam Ras, creating a harmonious contrast of flavours. Enjoy them together as a light and satisfying summer snack or dessert.

Fried or roasted papad

Add a crunchy element to your Aam Ras experience by pairing it with fried or roasted papad. The crispy texture and subtle flavour of papad complement the creamy sweetness of Aam Ras, creating a delightful balance of textures and tastes.