To every mango-lover who waits for the entire year, just to taste the king of fruits, have you explored the full potential of mangoes? Mangoes aren't just for desserts. With their unique sweet-tangy flavour and juicy texture, mangoes add a yummy twist to several savoury dishes as well. From salads to curries, here are five savoury mango dishes that are sure to impress you and every foodie you know.

Mango kadhi

A tangy and creamy yogurt-based curry, mango kadhi combines the richness of curd with the sweetness of ripe mangoes. Tempered with whole spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, this comforting dish is perfect served hot with steamed rice or as a side dish for parottas.

Mango chicken

Mango chicken is a unique dish where tender chicken pieces are simmered in a rich and creamy mango-infused sauce. With the sweetness of mangoes balanced by savoury spices like ginger, garlic, and garam masala, this dish is a delightful blend of sweet and savoury flavours. Serve it with rice or naan for a satisfying meal.

Mango chicken | Image: Freepik

Prawn mango salad

Fresh and delicious, prawn mango salad is a refreshing combination of juicy mangoes, succulent prawns, crunchy vegetables, and zesty dressing. Tossed with lime juice, chilli flakes, and fresh herbs, this salad is filled with flavour and makes for a satisfying appetiser or light summer meal.

Mango salsa dip

Bright, uniquely delicious and colourful, mango salsa dip is a perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavours. Diced mangoes, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro are mixed with lime juice and seasonings to create a refreshing dip that pairs perfectly with tortilla chips, grilled chicken, or fish tacos.

Mango salsa | Image: Unsplash

Spinach mango salad

A healthy and nutritious option, spinach mango salad combines the goodness of fresh spinach leaves with the sweetness of mangoes and the crunch of nuts or seeds. Tossed with a light vinaigrette dressing and garnished with feta cheese or avocado slices, this salad is perfect for a refreshing summer dinner.