Indore is a treasure trove for food lovers, especially those eager to indulge in its popular street cuisine. From spicy to sweet, the city offers a plethora of mouthwatering street foods. Exploring these seven street foods is a delightful way to savour Indore's essence, one flavourful bite at a time.

Poha and jalebi

An Indori breakfast, Poha-Jalebi, is a perfect blend of flavours. The light and fluffy poha (flattened rice) cooked with spices, accompanied by crispy, syrup-drenched jalebis, create a contrast that locals swear by as an energising start to the day.

Poha and jalebi | Image; istock

Indori bhutte ka kees

Bhutte Ka Kees is a savoury dish made from grated corn kernels cooked with spices, milk, and garnished with crunchy nuts. This delectable snack perfectly balances sweetness and spiciness, offering a unique taste of Indore's culinary heritage.

Sarafa bazaar's chaat

Sarafa Bazaar, the epitome of Indore's street food scene, entices visitors with an array of chaats. The iconic basket chaat, Khopra Pattice, and Garadu Chaat, made from sweet potatoes, are just a few among the myriad flavours.

Sarafa bazaar's chaat | Image: istock

Indori namkeen

Indore's love affair with snacks knows no bounds, and its assortment of namkeens, or savoury snacks, reflects this passion. From the spicy ratlami sev to the crunchy dal moth, the city's variety of namkeens offers a savoury journey through its culinary landscape.

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi, popular during fasting seasons, is a wholesome dish made from sago pearls, peanuts, potatoes, and an assortment of spices. This aromatic and flavourful delicacy is a testament to Indore's diverse culinary culture.

Sabudane ki khichdi | Image: istock

Indori poha samosa

A twist on the traditional samosa, the Indori poha samosa combines the poha with a crispy samosa shell. Stuffed with spicy poha, this fusion snack exemplifies Indore's knack for reinventing culinary classics.

Malpua with rabri

End your culinary journey through Indore with the combination of Malpua and Rabri. These syrup-soaked pancakes paired with thick, creamy rabri (sweetened condensed milk) create a dessert experience that's rich and unforgettable.