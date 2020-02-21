Falahari Food From THESE Kolkata Restaurants Can Satisfy Your Taste-buds

From Garba in the West to Durga Puja in the East, Navratri is celebrated in different ways across the country. However, what remains constant is the Navratri feasting or the falahari meal. Popularly known as the fasting meal in India, the traditional falahari meal includes a wide range of vegetarian dishes, which is mostly consumed during the nine days of Navratri.

According to Whatsupplife, the below-mentioned names are a few restaurants that serve the best Bengali Falahari meals.

Haldiram's

Haldiram's is one of the few names from the Indian culinary industry which needs no introduction. Haldiram's serves a vast variety of savouries and are famous for offering special items during the Navratri season. Located in the heart of the city, Haldiram's is famous for its diet chiwada and Maharashtrian sweets

Khandani Rajdhani

Khandani Rajdhani is a Marwadi restaurant which serves a wide range of rich Rajasthani delicacies. Khandani Rajdhani has curated a special vegetarian menu for food-lovers who travel to Kolkata to enjoy the Durga Pujo festivities by serving a perfect vegetarian falahari meal. Located in the heart of the city, Khandani Rajdhani is always flooded with the locals and tourists.

Chappan Bhog

Chappan Bhog is a renowned sweet-making restaurant, which has an outlet in the plush locale of Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata. The chefs of the restaurant have been serving food-enthusiasts with traditional cuisines and are known around the city for their lip-smacking Falahari meals. Their falahari meal includes interesting dishes like Masaledaar Chaach, Saboodana Papad, Kutti ki Papdi Chaat and Makhane Ki Kheer.

Bikanerwala

Bikanerwala is a famous sweet-shop of Kolkata, which goes an extra mile during the festivities of Navratri, as they serve their customers with some traditional Rajasthani falahari meal. Bikanerwala is known for infusing the Rajasthani and Bengali cuisines, serving the traditional dishes with modern twists. Famous for its kachori and wide range of combination sweets, Bikanerwala is a household name in Kolkata.

(Promo image source: Shutterstock)