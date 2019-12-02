Farida Khanum Singing 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' Video Storms Internet, Fans Pour In Love

Farida Khanum, a classical Pakistani singer, has enchanted masses with her mesmerising voice and her stellar stage performances. With a career spanning over six decades, Farida Khanum's contribution to the music industry is huge, as the singer has delivered several successful songs. Best known for her work in Mohabbat Karne Waale, Farida Khanum has been a part of several concerts in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Recently, a video surfaced online in which the singer can be seen humming her all-time classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, which struck a chord with her fans. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor: Here's How The Actor Is Related To Lata Mangeshkar

Farida Khanum sings Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo

Considered as one of Farida's best songs, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo is one of the few classical music compositions which are enjoyed by different generations even today. With different singers singing the composition in different styles inspired by the cultures of their land, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo is considered as one of the few compositions which define the music industry of the 50s. Penned by Fayyaz Hashmi, the composition was originally sung by Farida Khanum. Recently, a video of Farida singing Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo in an informal session went viral on social media platforms which left the fans impressed. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar: Top Five Bollywood Songs By The Queen Of Melody

Actor Parvathy shares the viral video

Actor Parvathy, who is best known for her work in Banglore Days, shared the viral video of Farida Khanum humming the all-time classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Parvathy captioned the video as, "Essential vitamins for ❤️".

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Amitabh Bachchan

Fans applaud Farida Khanum

Fans across India and Pakistan showered their love on Farida Khanum's skills as a musician after the video went viral. Fans paid an ode to the musical prodigy's journey by singing the song, post the video went viral. Take a look at how fans reacted.

The descent of the night and this beautiful song ❤️ #faridakhanum #ghazal https://t.co/OvBMrwI3H5 — The General's Daughter (@dibbi18) June 3, 2017

It's midnight and here I am listening to Farida Khanum.

Honestly, my entire day is made💙 #faridakhanum — Ketaki (@kikiiinsight) October 6, 2018

Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo.. Hai marr jain gaye,hum tou lutt jayan gaye. One of #FaridaKhanum's unforgettable renditions.Heartbreaking lyrics — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) November 3, 2013

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat | Lata Mangeshkar: 'PM Modi Changed India'