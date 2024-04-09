Fasting Foods To Rely On During Chaitra Navratri

Advertisement

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival celebrated in reverence to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, is set to be observed from April 9 - April 17. This auspicious period is fasting, special prayers, rituals, and cultural events, marks a significant time in the Hindu calendar where devotees seek divine blessings.

The fasting practices during Chaitra Navratri vary bvased on which region of India you're settled in. While some followers undertake complete fasting, avoiding any solid food intake and sustaining themselves on water or fruit juices, others opt for a more lenient approach, consuming light food items such as fruits, milk, nuts, and specific grains like buckwheat, amaranth, and sama rice. During this sacred time, consumption of non-vegetarian food, onion, and garlic is avoided, aligning with the spiritual purity sought during the festival. For those looking to fast during Chaitra Navratri his year, here's a guide to food items you should depend on.

Fruits: Essential for both nourishment and as offerings to Goddess Durga, fruits like watermelon, banana, apple, strawberry, mango, and muskmelon are popular choices due to their rich nutritional profile and high water content.

Sabudana Khichdi: A staple fasting dish, sabudana khichdi is prepared by sautéing soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls) with spices, boiled potatoes, and garnished with lemon juice and coriander leaves, offering a satisfying meal.

Image credit: Unsplash

Vrat Ke Aloo: Specifically prepared for fasting, this dish features boiled potatoes cooked in a tomato-based gravy, seasoned with rock salt, and garnished with coriander leaves, providing comfort and flavour during fasting.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kuttu Ki Puri: Crispy puris made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), seasoned with cumin powder and rock salt, fried to golden perfection. These puris pair wonderfully with vrat ke aloo or yogurt-based dishes, making for a hearty fasting meal.

As devotees gear up to begin their spiritual journey this Chaitra Navratri, these fasting foods not only adhere to the traditional Hindu principles but also provide sources of delicious nourishmen.