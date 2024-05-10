Advertisement

When the scorching heat of summer leaves you feeling drained and under the weather, it's necessary to fuel your body with light and nourishing meals that provide comfort and relief. These refreshing lunch options are not only easy to digest but also packed with essential nutrients to help you feel rejuvenated and revitalised during the hot summer days. Get ready to note down these dishes that will make your afternoons better.

Ragi idli with Sambar

Ragi idli, made from nutrient-rich finger millet flour, is a light and nutritious alternative to traditional rice idlis. Paired with piping hot sambar packed with vegetables and spices, this wholesome meal provides a perfect balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins to boost your energy levels and support your immune system.

Ragi idli with sambar | Image: Unsplash

Curd rice

Curd rice, a popular South Indian dish, is a cooling and comforting meal that is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. Made by combining cooked rice with yogurt and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, curd rice helps soothe inflammation and provides probiotics that support gut health, making it an ideal choice for summer days when you're feeling under the weather.

Khichdi

Khichdi, a one-pot meal made from rice, lentils, and spices, is a staple comfort food in Indian cuisine. Easily digestible and gentle on the stomach, khichdi provides a balanced combination of carbohydrates and proteins to help stabilise blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy throughout the day. Add a dollop of ghee for added flavour and richness.

Cold pasta salad

A refreshing cold pasta salad loaded with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a light vinaigrette dressing is a satisfying and nutritious option for a summer lunch. Packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, this vibrant salad helps hydrate the body, support digestion, and boost immunity, making it an excellent choice when you're feeling under the weather.

Lemon rice

Lemon rice, a zesty and tangy dish made with cooked rice, seasoned with lemon juice, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, is a refreshing and invigorating meal for hot summer days. The citrusy flavour of lemon helps stimulate digestion and increase hydration, while the aromatic spices add depth of flavour and warmth to the dish.

Lemon rice | Image: Unsplash

Beetroot chilla

Beetroot chilla, made from a batter of grated beetroot, chickpea flour, and spices, is a nutritious and colourful option for a light summer lunch. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, beetroot chillas help support detoxification, improve blood circulation, and boost energy levels, making them an ideal choice when you're feeling under the weather.