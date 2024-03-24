×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2023 at 21:26 IST

Fenugreek Tea to Nut Laddoo: 5 post-delivery foods for new mothers

Post-delivery food is crucial for aiding tissue repair to replenish vital nutrients lost during childbirth. Nutrient-rich foods provide the necessary energy.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Post-delivery foods for new moms | Image: iStock
Post-delivery foods for new moms | Image: iStock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The post-delivery period, often referred to as the postpartum phase, is a transformative time for new mothers. As their bodies recover from childbirth and adapt to the responsibilities of nurturing a newborn, proper nutrition plays a pivotal role in ensuring their physical and emotional well-being.

Post-delivery food is crucial for aiding tissue repair to replenish vital nutrients lost during childbirth. Nutrient-rich foods provide the necessary energy to combat fatigue, promote emotional stability, and support the demands of breastfeeding, if applicable. Moreover, a well-balanced diet during this phase can help new moms regain strength, maintain healthy body weight, and even enhance the quality of breast milk, contributing significantly to the long-term health and development of their newborns.

In this article, Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, the director of The Yoga Institute and President of the Indian Yoga Association, who has over 3.63 million followers on YouTube and conducted more than 1.5 lakh theoretical and practical yoga sessions shares with IANSlife the five fundamental post-delivery foods that are vital for new mothers.

These foods are carefully selected to address the unique nutritional needs of postpartum recovery, offering a comprehensive guide to help new moms navigate this important phase with confidence and optimal well-being.

Seed and Nut Laddoo:

These delectable round treats, known as laddoos, are a sweet indulgence that comes with immense health benefits. Specifically crafted to enhance milk production in breastfeeding mothers, these lactation laddoos are made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients. They commonly contain fenugreek seeds, garden cress seeds, fennel seeds, edible gum (gond), ghee, and dried fruits. Enjoying these laddoos not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also provides essential nutrients for postpartum recovery.

Khichdi:

Khichdi, a comforting one-pot meal prepared from rice and lentils, is a beloved staple for new mothers. Its gentle, easy-to-digest nature makes it an ideal choice during the postpartum phase. You can infuse this dish with mild spices like cumin and asafoetida to add flavour while ensuring it remains gentle on the digestive system. Khichdi offers essential nutrients to support your recovery journey.

Fenugreek/Fennel Tea:

Renowned for their lactation-boosting properties, fenugreek and fennel seeds are a valuable addition to a new mother’s diet. Preparing a tea by simmering these seeds in water can aid in increasing breast milk production, providing both hydration and lactation support.

Dry Fruits and Nuts:

A delightful mix of dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, walnuts, cashews, and dates, serves as an ideal snack for new moms. Packed with energy, essential fats, and vital nutrients, these delectable bites contribute significantly to postpartum recovery, offering a delicious and nutritious way to refuel your body.

Ginger-Based Dishes:

Incorporating ginger into your post-delivery meals can work wonders for digestion and inflammation reduction. Whether you choose to infuse ginger into your lentil soups (dals) or add it to your vegetables for enhanced flavour and health benefits, this aromatic root can be a valuable addition to your postpartum diet, promoting overall wellness.

As a new mom, remember that your health and vitality are paramount, not only for your own well-being but also for the care and nurturing of your precious bundle of joy. Embrace these five post-delivery foods as an integral part of your motherhood journey and nourish your physical and mental well-being.

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2023 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

a few seconds ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

6 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

11 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

13 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

18 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

21 minutes ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

26 minutes ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

31 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
IIT Guwahati student held

IIT Guwahati student held

44 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

44 minutes ago
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh

an hour ago
Folk Dancer Dies Of Electric Shock In Rajasthan's Sikar

Folk Dancer Dies

an hour ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

an hour ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

an hour ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

an hour ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories10 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo