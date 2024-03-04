Five Authentic World Cuisines To Savour In Delhi 

Advertisement

Delhi, a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, offers food enthusiasts a chance to embark on a global gastronomic journey without leaving the city. From the bustling streets of Old Delhi to the upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi, India's capital city is home to outlets serving must-try international cuisines.

Italian Bliss

Nestled in the heart of Mehrauli, Tonino brings the rustic charm and rich flavors of Tuscany to Delhi. Renowned for its wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and an extensive wine list, this restaurant offers a truly authentic Italian dining experience amidst an enchanting Tuscan villa setting.

Washoku

Located in Lodhi Colony, Guppy is a vibrant Japanese eatery offering a contemporary twist on traditional Japanese food aka Washoku. From sushi and sashimi to ramen and bento boxes, Guppy's meticulously crafted dishes, combined with its anime-inspired decor, transport the diners straight to the streets of Tokyo.

Lebanese Flavour Burst

Zizo, with its authentic Lebanese offerings, brings the flavours of Beirut to Connaught Place. Guests can indulge in a variety of mezze, falafel, shawarma, and the restaurant's signature hummus, all made with traditional ingredients and recipes passed down through generations.

Mexican Fiesta

Experience Mexico at Rodeo Cantina in Connaught Place (CP). This lively restaurant serves up classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas, alongside with a selection of tequilas and margaritas, in an ambiance that echoes the festive spirit of Mexico.

Ethiopian Eats

For those adventurous palates, Blue Nile in Saket offers an authentic Ethiopian dining experience. Traditional dishes like injera, doro wat, and kitfo are served in a communal setting, encouraging diners to eat with their hands and share meals, true to Ethiopian customs.

Delhi's culinary landscape is as diverse as its population, allowing the chance to satiate the foodie in you.