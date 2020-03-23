5 Easy-to-make, Yummy Snacks To Binge On While Doing Work From Home

When you feel hungry, you really do not feel like working anymore. As most of us are working from home in this period of quarantine, most of the time we battle with our hunger pangs. Most of us feel a constant need to munch on. So, here are some tastiest and healthiest snacks to prepare at home as fast as possible and fill your stomach. Have a look at these minute made snacks to beat your hunger pangs and satisfy yourself with delicious food!

Also read | Anushka Sharma-inspired Work From Home Outfits For Self-quarantine

Yummy & easy-to-make snack recipes to try while working from home:

Tandoori Aloo Chaat

If you want to try something healthy and tasty while working from home, you can opt for this yummy Tandoori Aloo Chat recipe at home. Instead of frying the potatoes for making this chaat, you can just marinate the potatoes with curd, a little ginger garlic paste, garam masala powder, lemon juice, salt, chat masala and red chili powder. You will have to grill these marinated potatoes and use them in the chaat by seasoning with sev and papdi.

Image courtesy: @foodiehyanki

Namkeen Seviyan

You can also try a plateful of Namkeen Seviyan that can easily satisfy your hunger pangs. This recipe will include peanuts, chunks of potatoes, mustard seeds, ginger, onions, and curry leaves. Namkeen Seviyan tastes really yummy and you will wish to have this dish repeatedly.

Image courtesy: @food_with_anu

Also read | How To Work From Home: Here Are Top Essentials One Need To Check Out; See List

Mixed Sprouts Corn Chaat

Mixed Sprouts Corn Chaat is one of the easiest snacks to prepare while you are working from home. It is also one of the tastiest and healthiest snacks to try when you want to make something fast. Gather and mix in some fresh corn, sprouts, juicy tomatoes, pomegranates and drizzle some coriander chutney to enhance the taste of this Sprouts chaat.

Image courtesy: @crafts_n_creams

Healthy Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich is a quick and easy option to prepare at home. One can try this tasty and healthy vegetable sandwich for breakfast or as a light evening snack. You need to have whole wheat bread, lettuce leaves, onions, cucumbers and oodles of cheese. You can prepare this as both vegetarian or non-vegetarian option, as per your preference.

Image courtesy: @chamangemieux

Also read | Work From Home Tips To Help You Maintain An Active Lifestyle During Quarantine; Know More

Basil Butter Bread

To prepare this tasty Basil Butter Bread you just need to take out some 10 mins from your busy schedule. Apply some butter on a slice of bread and also freshly made basil-garlic paste to taste fresh and yummy. You need to simply toast it till the edges turn crisp and the bread turns brown. One of the most delicious and easy snack recipes to try.

Image courtesy: @mczwolfer

Also read | While You Work From Home During Quarantine, Here're Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Follow