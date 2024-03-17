×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try: Pati Shapta To Joynagarer Moa

Beyond the famous Rosogolla and Mishti Doi, are a few lesser-known Bengali sweets that are every bit as tantalising. Know more about them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bengal Sweets
Bengal Sweets | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The culinary landscape of Bengal, with its rich history and cultural heritage, is renowned for its wide variety of sweets. Beyond the famous Rosogolla and Mishti Doi, are a few lesser-known Bengali sweets that are every bit as tantalising. These hidden gems offer a unique taste of the region's diverse dessert traditions. Here are five lesser-known Bengali sweets that are absolutely worth trying

Pati Shapta

A delightful winter treat, Pati Shapta is essentially a Bengali version of crepes filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and sometimes, khoya. These thin pancakes offer a perfect balance of sweetness and texture, making them a must-try for those looking to explore authentic Bengali flavours.

 

Chhanar Jilipi

This sweet resembles a jalebi but is made from chhena (cottage cheese) dough, deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup. It's soft texture and the rich, milky flavour make Chhanar Jilipi a delectable treat that stands out from its more famous counterpart.

Joynagarer Moa

Originating from Joynagar, this seasonal delicacy is made with puffed rice and date palm jaggery. The addition of cardamom and small pieces of nuts enhances its aroma and flavor. Joynagarer Moa is not just a sweet; it's a representation of Bengal's winter in edible form.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kheerer Chop

In the world of sweets, Kheerer Chop is a deep-fried sweet made from solidified milk or khoya, coated in breadcrumbs. It's crunchy on the outside and deliciously soft on the inside, providing a delightful sensory experience.

Nolen Gurer Sandesh

While Sandesh itself is a well-known sweet, the Nolen Gurer Sandesh, made with date palm jaggery, deserves special mention. The seasonal jaggery gives it a distinctive flavor that sets it apart from the more common sugar-based Sandesh.

These sweets not only offer a taste of Bengal's rich culinary heritage but also tell stories of seasons, festivities, and regional specialties. So, the next time you're in Bengal or at a Bengali sweet shop,

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

8 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

13 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

16 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

17 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

19 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

20 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

20 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

21 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

23 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

23 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

26 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

27 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

29 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

30 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

30 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

32 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

34 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo