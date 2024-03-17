Advertisement

The culinary landscape of Bengal, with its rich history and cultural heritage, is renowned for its wide variety of sweets. Beyond the famous Rosogolla and Mishti Doi, are a few lesser-known Bengali sweets that are every bit as tantalising. These hidden gems offer a unique taste of the region's diverse dessert traditions. Here are five lesser-known Bengali sweets that are absolutely worth trying

Pati Shapta

A delightful winter treat, Pati Shapta is essentially a Bengali version of crepes filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and sometimes, khoya. These thin pancakes offer a perfect balance of sweetness and texture, making them a must-try for those looking to explore authentic Bengali flavours.

Chhanar Jilipi

This sweet resembles a jalebi but is made from chhena (cottage cheese) dough, deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup. It's soft texture and the rich, milky flavour make Chhanar Jilipi a delectable treat that stands out from its more famous counterpart.

Joynagarer Moa

Originating from Joynagar, this seasonal delicacy is made with puffed rice and date palm jaggery. The addition of cardamom and small pieces of nuts enhances its aroma and flavor. Joynagarer Moa is not just a sweet; it's a representation of Bengal's winter in edible form.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kheerer Chop

In the world of sweets, Kheerer Chop is a deep-fried sweet made from solidified milk or khoya, coated in breadcrumbs. It's crunchy on the outside and deliciously soft on the inside, providing a delightful sensory experience.

Nolen Gurer Sandesh

While Sandesh itself is a well-known sweet, the Nolen Gurer Sandesh, made with date palm jaggery, deserves special mention. The seasonal jaggery gives it a distinctive flavor that sets it apart from the more common sugar-based Sandesh.

These sweets not only offer a taste of Bengal's rich culinary heritage but also tell stories of seasons, festivities, and regional specialties. So, the next time you're in Bengal or at a Bengali sweet shop,

