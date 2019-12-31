Five Reasons Why One Should Add Coconut Malai To One's Diet For Better Health

Coconut malai or coconut meat is something that we do not use very often, and it goes straight away into the trash can. But do you know that coconut malai has several health benefits attached to it, similar to that of coconut water! It is a well-known fact that coconut is good for our body, especially in reducing cholesterol and indulin levels. However, what we miss is that coconut malai, in which this water is present, is also full of nutrition. Take a look at some health benefits of coconut malai:

Also Read: Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water That Everyone Needs To Know

Health Benefits Of Coconut Malai

High in fibre

The most prominent trait of coconut malai is that its very high in fibre content. Fibre is important in keeping us full of energy throughout the day. It also helps in smooth digestion, avoiding problems like constipation and acidity. Furthermore, it is also rich in potassium.

Also Read: From To Coconut To Motichoor - Check 3 Easy-to-make Ladoo Recipes

Rich source of folate

Folate is basically Vitamin B, which is necessary for better metabolism. It is also essential for brain development at a younger age. The average size of tender coconut malai has over 20% of folate present in it, thus providing great health benefits to both mind and body.

Also Read: Cumin Water: Check Top 3 Health Benefits

Reduces blood pressure and diabetes

Individuals nowadays struggle majorly with health issues related to blood pressure and diabetes. With regular consumption of an appropriate portion of coconut malai, one can actually keep their BP and insulin levels under control. The key here is to consume coconut malai on regular intervals, do not consume it every day, as its high on the calorie count.

Filled with amino acids

Coconut malai contains a very high ratio of several amino acids. Amino acids are essential for the muscles, liver, and the nervous system. People suffering from liver disease must consume food items which contain amino acids.

Also Read: How To Live Longer? Foods You Must Consume For Increased Longevity

Fights weight gain

Coconut malai if eaten occasionally aids to weight loss. It helps cut down fat from the waistline. This is because it helps in keeping fuller during the course of the day. Hence reducing food intake, which cuts down calorie intake in a major way.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of health advisory, kindly check with your doctor. There could be different results for different individuals.