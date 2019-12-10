Food Diet | Check Out These Various Types Of Food Diets Followed By Many

Healthy food diet is not eating less but eating right. Healthy food diets mostly focus on what you eat over how much to eat. A healthy diet is a diet that helps to maintain or improve overall health. A healthy diet provides the body with essential nutrition: fluid, macronutrients, micronutrients, and adequate calories. There are various diet plans out there given by different dietitians, researchers or fitness enthusiasts. However, there is an urge and need to find an appropriate healthy food diet according to your body needs and objectives. Here are some of such diet plans you can try for a healthy living.

Types of healthy food diets to follow

Keto diet

The Keto or ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that offers many health benefits. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. Keto diet has four types of diet plans included in it, Standard ketogenic diet, Cyclical ketogenic diet, Targeted ketogenic diet, High-protein ketogenic diet.

Vegan diet

The vegan diet is quite explainable by its name. A vegan diet means cutting off all non-veg food including, dairy products like milk and paneer. You can get most of the nutrients you need from eating a varied and balanced vegan diet. Vegan diets include intake of fruits and vegetables, based on meals like potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates.

Mind diet

Mind diet is a combination of Mediterranean and DASH diet. Mind diet includes recommendations for specific foods, like leafy greens and berries, that have been scientifically shown to slow cognitive decline. Recent research has shown that the MIND diet is more effective at reducing cognitive decline than either the Mediterranean and DASH diet alone.

