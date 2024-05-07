Advertisement

In a remarkable display of culinary skill and community spirit, a team of French bakers reclaimed a world record by crafting a 143.53-meter-long baguette on Sunday. The event took place in Suresnes, a suburb of Paris, where 18 bakers worked together to surpass the previous record held by Italian bakers from Como by over 10 meters.

The previous record of a 132.62-meter baguette was set by Italian bakers in 2019, underlining a friendly international rivalry in the art of bread-making. The French team's effort not only brought the record back home but also turned it into a charitable act.

Image credit: Unsplash

Selection criteria for longest baguette

Under the strict guidelines of Guinness World Records, the baguette had to maintain a thickness of at least 5 centimeters throughout its impressive length. It adhered to traditional ingredients, using only wheat flour, water, salt, and yeast. The preparation started in the early hours, with bakers beginning to knead dough at around 3 a.m. The ingredients list included 90 kilograms of flour, 60 liters of water, 1.2 kilograms of salt, and 1.2 kilograms of yeast, totaling a hefty 152 kilograms for the entire creation.

To bake such an enormous baguette, a special oven had to be constructed. The baking apparatus featured a slow-moving wheeled tent, which carefully cooked the lengthy loaf to perfection.

After the official measurement and certification by Guinness officials, slices of the record-setting baguette were distributed to onlookers, celebrating the achievement. More importantly, the remainder of the baguette was donated to feed the homeless, ensuring that this culinary feat also served a humanitarian purpose.

This event highlighted not only the skills of the bakers and the cultural significance of the baguette in France but also the community's dedication to using their talents for a greater good.