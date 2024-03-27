×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

From Aamras To Kulfi, Mango Desserts You Can Enjoy In Summer

Summer time is fun time primarily because of the king of fruits mango. Here are some mango desserts you can enjoy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mango desserts for summer
Mango desserts for summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If we conduct a poll asking people what they wait for in summer, an overwhelming majority would probably answer mango. There's no better way to beat the summer heat than with refreshing and decadent mango desserts. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, mangoes take centre stage in a variety of sweet treats that just taste like bright, sunny summers. Here are six irresistible mango desserts to savour this season.

Mango ice cream

Cool off with homemade mango ice cream, bursting with the natural sweetness of ripe mangoes. Made with fresh mango puree, cream, and sugar, this creamy concoction is a delightful way to indulge in the season's favourite fruit. Top it with chopped mangoes or toasted coconut flakes for an extra layer of flavour.

Mango ice cream | Image: Unsplash

Aamras

Aamras, a traditional Indian dessert, is a luscious and creamy mango puree flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Served chilled, this delightful dessert is perfect for hot summer days. Enjoy it on its own or pair it with piping hot puris for a delicious Desi treat that will transport you to mango paradise.

Mango cheesecake

Take your cheesecake game to the next level with a creamy and dreamy mango cheesecake. Made with a buttery graham cracker crust and a silky smooth mango cheesecake filling, this indulgent dessert is a showstopper at any summer gathering. Top it with fresh mango slices or a drizzle of mango puree.

Mango cheesecake | Image: Unsplash

Mango kulfi

Kulfi gets a tropical twist with the addition of ripe mangoes. Creamy, rich, and full of mango goodness, mango kulfi is a decadent treat that will leave you craving more. Garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds for an elegant touch and enjoy this frozen delight on a hot summer evening.

Mango chia pudding

Indulge in a healthy and delicious mango chia pudding, made with ripe mangoes, chia seeds, and coconut milk. Creamy, nutritious, and bursting with tropical flavour, mango chia pudding is a satisfying dessert or breakfast option that will keep you energised throughout the day. Garnish with fresh mango slices or dry fruits for that delicious crunch.

Mango chia pudding | Image: Unsplash

Mango kheer

Kheer gets a fruity makeover with the addition of ripe mangoes. Creamy, fragrant, and delicately sweet, mango kheer is a comforting and satisfying dessert that celebrates the flavours of summer. Garnish with chopped nuts and dried fruits for added crunch and texture.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

a few seconds ago
Nepal Mayor's daughter missing in Goa

Mayor's Daughter Missing

a few seconds ago
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi on Shaheen

2 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi

3 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Chepauk sets record

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

Sunita on Liquor Scam

4 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Maruti Suzuki

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
NEST 2024 registration from March 30

NEST 2024 registration

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni reacts to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan

MSD's PROUD DAD reaction

19 minutes ago
Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic

21 minutes ago
BYD plans to launch third EV in India

Chinese EV makers

21 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List

Where The Rich Live

22 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags new order

24 minutes ago
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Lisa Birthday

29 minutes ago
BJP Protests Outside Delhi Assembly

India news Live

31 minutes ago
MS Dhoni's brilliant catch

MS Dhoni or a cheetah?

32 minutes ago
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Bopanna-Ebden in Miami

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo