If we conduct a poll asking people what they wait for in summer, an overwhelming majority would probably answer mango. There's no better way to beat the summer heat than with refreshing and decadent mango desserts. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, mangoes take centre stage in a variety of sweet treats that just taste like bright, sunny summers. Here are six irresistible mango desserts to savour this season.

Mango ice cream

Cool off with homemade mango ice cream, bursting with the natural sweetness of ripe mangoes. Made with fresh mango puree, cream, and sugar, this creamy concoction is a delightful way to indulge in the season's favourite fruit. Top it with chopped mangoes or toasted coconut flakes for an extra layer of flavour.

Mango ice cream

Aamras

Aamras, a traditional Indian dessert, is a luscious and creamy mango puree flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Served chilled, this delightful dessert is perfect for hot summer days. Enjoy it on its own or pair it with piping hot puris for a delicious Desi treat that will transport you to mango paradise.

Mango cheesecake

Take your cheesecake game to the next level with a creamy and dreamy mango cheesecake. Made with a buttery graham cracker crust and a silky smooth mango cheesecake filling, this indulgent dessert is a showstopper at any summer gathering. Top it with fresh mango slices or a drizzle of mango puree.

Mango cheesecake

Mango kulfi

Kulfi gets a tropical twist with the addition of ripe mangoes. Creamy, rich, and full of mango goodness, mango kulfi is a decadent treat that will leave you craving more. Garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds for an elegant touch and enjoy this frozen delight on a hot summer evening.

Mango chia pudding

Indulge in a healthy and delicious mango chia pudding, made with ripe mangoes, chia seeds, and coconut milk. Creamy, nutritious, and bursting with tropical flavour, mango chia pudding is a satisfying dessert or breakfast option that will keep you energised throughout the day. Garnish with fresh mango slices or dry fruits for that delicious crunch.

Mango chia pudding

Mango kheer

Kheer gets a fruity makeover with the addition of ripe mangoes. Creamy, fragrant, and delicately sweet, mango kheer is a comforting and satisfying dessert that celebrates the flavours of summer. Garnish with chopped nuts and dried fruits for added crunch and texture.