Published 13:05 IST, November 30th 2024
From Gingerbread Cookies To Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, Iconic Festive Menu For Perfect Holiday Evening
Keep these recipes in hand to save yourself from last-minute menu plan changes for upcoming festivities.
A recipe that combines warmth, nostalgia, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. Cozy up this Christmas and New Year with the ultimate indulgence, from irresistibly spiced Gingerbread Cookies to a warm, velvety cup of Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Keep these recipes at your fingertips to save yourself from last-minute menu plan changes for upcoming festivities.
Festive Gingerbread Cookies
Celebrate upcoming Christmas and New Year with spiced Gingerbread Cookies, perfect for adding warmth and cheer to your festivities.
Ingredients---
- 350g Maida
- 200g Brown Sugar
- 5g Baking Soda
- 25g Ginger Powder
- 115g Butter
- 1 Egg
- 90g Honey
Instructions---
- In a bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar with a beater for 7-8 minutes until light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and beat again until well combined.
- Gradually fold in the maida, baking soda, ginger powder, and honey, mixing gently with a spatula to form a smooth dough.
- Roll out the dough into a sheet, chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes, then cut into shapes using a gingerbread cutter.
- Arrange the cookies on a baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 12 minutes.
- Let the cookies cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.
- Delight your loved ones with these festive treats!
Cinnamon Hot Chocolate
Cozy up this Christmas and New Year with a warm cup of Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Rich, aromatic, and comforting, it’s the perfect drink to spread festive cheer and keep the winter chills at bay.
Ingredients---
- 40g Dark Chocolate (70%)
- 150g Milk
- 1 Cinnamon Stick
Instructions---
- Finely chop the dark chocolate.
- In a pan, add milk and a cinnamon stick, then bring it to a thorough boil.
- After boiling, strain the cinnamon-infused milk and pour it over the chopped dark chocolate, stirring continuously with a flat wooden spoon.
- Transfer the mixture to a cup and serve hot.
- Sip on this festive favourite and embrace the holiday magic!
(Recipe credit: Smoor)
