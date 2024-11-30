sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:05 IST, November 30th 2024

From Gingerbread Cookies To Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, Iconic Festive Menu For Perfect Holiday Evening

Keep these recipes in hand to save yourself from last-minute menu plan changes for upcoming festivities.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gingerbread
Gingerbread | Image: Pexels
A recipe that combines warmth, nostalgia, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. Cozy up this Christmas and New Year with the ultimate indulgence, from irresistibly spiced Gingerbread Cookies to a warm, velvety cup of Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Keep these recipes at your fingertips to save yourself from last-minute menu plan changes for upcoming festivities.

Festive Gingerbread Cookies

<i>(Gingerbread. Image: Pexels)</i>

Celebrate upcoming Christmas and New Year with spiced Gingerbread Cookies, perfect for adding warmth and cheer to your festivities.

Ingredients---

  • 350g Maida
  • 200g Brown Sugar
  • 5g Baking Soda
  • 25g Ginger Powder
  • 115g Butter
  • 1 Egg
  • 90g Honey

Instructions---

  • In a bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar with a beater for 7-8 minutes until light and fluffy.
  • Add the egg and beat again until well combined.
  • Gradually fold in the maida, baking soda, ginger powder, and honey, mixing gently with a spatula to form a smooth dough.
  • Roll out the dough into a sheet, chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes, then cut into shapes using a gingerbread cutter.
  • Arrange the cookies on a baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 12 minutes.
  • Let the cookies cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.
  • Delight your loved ones with these festive treats!

Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

<i>(Cinamon Hot Chocolate. Image: Pexels)</i>

Cozy up this Christmas and New Year with a warm cup of Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Rich, aromatic, and comforting, it’s the perfect drink to spread festive cheer and keep the winter chills at bay.

Ingredients---

  • 40g Dark Chocolate (70%)
  • 150g Milk
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick

Instructions---

  • Finely chop the dark chocolate.
  • In a pan, add milk and a cinnamon stick, then bring it to a thorough boil.
  • After boiling, strain the cinnamon-infused milk and pour it over the chopped dark chocolate, stirring continuously with a flat wooden spoon.
  • Transfer the mixture to a cup and serve hot.
  • Sip on this festive favourite and embrace the holiday magic!

(Recipe credit: Smoor)

Updated 13:05 IST, November 30th 2024