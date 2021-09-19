Last Updated:

From Shanghai To Dubai: Top Food Destinations Ranked By People Across Borders

The results are based on a survey conducted by Time Out which collected answers from 27,000 people worldwide and then ranked the most popular food destinations.

Shanghai/China ranked number 1



Shanghai/China ranked number 1 on the Time Out survey given its mix of street food and fine dining restaurants. the coastal city offers xiaolongbao, hairy crabs, rice balls inter alia. 

 

Tel Aviv/Israel



Tel Aviv/Israel followed next with its Mediterranean cuisine and vibrant cafes. Visitors can look out for sabich or malabi apart from the traditional falafel and hummus. 

Bangkok, Thailand



Bangkok, Thailand scored the third position with its flavourful food. The southeastern Asia city offers a lot of street food including seafood besides the staple pad thai. 

Manchester/UK



Manchester/UK offers a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes. Apart from opulent restaurants, the city also owns Chinatown, hidden curry cafés, late-night kebabs and next-level tasting menus. 

Buenos Aires/Argentina



Buenos Aires/Argentina offers a delightful mix of Mediterranean, Italian, Asian and Spanish foods, thanks to a robust immigrant population. With is meat and red wine, the city made it to 5th position.

Melbourne/Australia



Melbourne/Australia is a definite foodie's paradise. The coastal city offers many iconic dishes, including parma, dim sum, banh mi and gyros. 

Madrid/Spain



Madrid/Spain is not only a host to several Michelin-starred restaurants, tried-and-true tapas bars but also offers visitors the joy of savouring a hot chocolate with churros or bocadillo de calamares.

Prague/Czech Republic



Prague/Czech Republic ranked number eight in the list. The architectural wonder offers goulash, dumplings, pork knuckle, chimney cakes amongst other things. 

Copenhagen/Denmark



Copenhagen/Denmark caters to people from all socioeconomic statuses. From Michelin Star restaurants to endless sausage stands, open-faced sandwiches (smørrebrød) and meatballs (frikadeller).

Dubai/UAE



Dubai/UAE was listed at tenth position. The glinting city also has rife of tradition like manakish (flatbread smothered in cheese) and khuzi (roasted lamb or goat served on a bed of spiced rice). 

