Frozen 'Chai-biscuit Popsicles' Recipe By Mumbai Food Blogger Leaves Netizens Impressed

Can you beat the summer heat with Chai? A Mumbai food blogger thinks so. A unique recipe began doing the rounds on social media over the weekend after food blogger Mahima gave a common food combination a twist on her Instagram 'diningwithdhoot' creating a popsicle with two of India's favorite duos- Parle-G biscuit and good old Chai.

For Chai lovers, 'Chai Biscuit popsicles' may not be such a bad option, especially for those who want to beat the summer heat without giving up their favorite hot beverage. The simple recipe requires a packet of Parle-G biscuits, regular Chai (in a way that you like), and a mold to mix and freeze the two.

"Tag a chai lover cause they are going to loooove this! The DIVINE combo is even better in this popsicle form. & given how hot it is outside it’s the perfect way to have chai," said Mahima.

Check out the Chai Biscuit Popsicles Recipe

Netizens React

The video has so far garnered over 43.5K views with netizens convinced over the divine combo.