There are a few steps that we follow when eating a fruit or vegetable. We wash them thoroughly and often instinctively reach for the peeler to remove the skin before consuming them - but wait. Are we supposed to peel every fruit and vegetable that we want to eat? If not, then what are those veggies and fruits that are healthier with their peels on? Here are a few of them that you should absolutely avoid peeling to enjoy their maximum nutritional benefits.

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and so does its skin! Apple peels are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins, particularly vitamin C and vitamin A. Eating apples with their skin can help improve digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and support heart health.

Cucumbers

Cucumber skins are packed with nutrients, including fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants like beta-carotene and flavonoids. Leaving the skin on adds extra crunch and texture to salads and sandwiches while boosting the nutritional value of your meal.

Cucumbers are best enjoyed with peels | Image: Unsplash

Potatoes

Potato skins are a good source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. By leaving the skin on when cooking or baking potatoes, you retain more of these nutrients while adding extra flavor and texture to your dishes. Just be sure to scrub the potatoes thoroughly before cooking to remove any dirt or debris.

Carrots

Carrot skins are thin and delicate, making them safe and nutritious to eat. They contain valuable nutrients like fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants such as beta-carotene. Leaving the skin on adds a pop of colour and extra nutrients to your salads, stir-fries, and snacks.

Carrot skin has fibre | Image: Unsplash

Berries

Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are often enjoyed with their skin on. Berry skins are rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, which help support immune function, improve heart health, and protect against oxidative stress. Enjoying berries with their skin intact adds extra nutritional benefits to your diet.

Kiwi

Kiwi skin is entirely edible and packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Eating kiwi with its skin on provides additional texture and a tangy flavour while maximising its nutritional value.