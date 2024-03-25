Advertisement

Summers can be hot and humid, but it is also the time when nature blesses us with the juiciest of fruits. And there's no better way to stay cool and hydrated than by enjoying a refreshing summer salad. Packed with juicy fruits, crisp vegetables, and vibrant greens, summer salads are a delicious and nutritious way to beat the heat and nourish your body. Here are some fruits to add to your summer salad bowl for a burst of flavour and vitality.

Watermelon

Nothing says summer quite like juicy, sweet watermelon. Add cubes or balls of chilled watermelon to your salad for a refreshing burst of hydration and natural sweetness. Watermelon pairs beautifully with salty feta cheese, tangy balsamic glaze, and fresh mint leaves for a refreshing and satisfying summer salad.

Watermelon | Image: Unsplash

Strawberries

Plump, juicy strawberries are a quintessential summer fruit that adds a burst of colour and sweetness to any salad. Slice fresh strawberries and toss them with mixed greens, toasted almonds, creamy goat cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette for a delightful combination of flavours and textures.

Mango

Indulge in the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes by adding them to your summer salad bowl. Dice fresh mangoes and toss them with baby spinach, sliced avocado, red onion, and toasted coconut flakes for a taste of paradise in every bite. The colours and flavours of mangoes are sure to elevate your salad to new heights.

Pineapple

Transport yourself to a tropical island getaway with the addition of fresh pineapple to your summer salad. Chunky pineapple pieces pair beautifully with crisp lettuce, crunchy bell peppers, grilled chicken, and a zesty citrus dressing for a refreshing and satisfying meal that's bursting with flavour.

Kiwi

Add a tropical twist to your summer salad with slices of ripe kiwi. Kiwi pairs well with arugula, shaved fennel, toasted walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese for a refreshing and flavorful salad that's perfect for hot summer days. The tangy sweetness of kiwi adds a burst of brightness to every bite.

Grapes

Juicy grapes are a versatile addition to summer salads, adding sweetness and crunch to every bite. Slice grapes in half and toss them with mixed greens, grilled chicken, toasted almonds, and a creamy poppy seed dressing for a satisfying and refreshing salad that's perfect for picnics and barbecues.