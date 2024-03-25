×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Fruits To Add To Your Summer Salad Bowl For Nourishment And Hydration

Nothing says summer quite like juicy, sweet fruits that you can add to your salad bowl. From mango to watermelon, here are delicious summer fruits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fruits To Add To Your Summer Salad Bowl For Nourishment And Hydration
Fruits To Add To Your Summer Salad Bowl For Nourishment And Hydration | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Summers can be hot and humid, but it is also the time when nature blesses us with the juiciest of fruits. And there's no better way to stay cool and hydrated than by enjoying a refreshing summer salad. Packed with juicy fruits, crisp vegetables, and vibrant greens, summer salads are a delicious and nutritious way to beat the heat and nourish your body. Here are some fruits to add to your summer salad bowl for a burst of flavour and vitality.

Watermelon

Nothing says summer quite like juicy, sweet watermelon. Add cubes or balls of chilled watermelon to your salad for a refreshing burst of hydration and natural sweetness. Watermelon pairs beautifully with salty feta cheese, tangy balsamic glaze, and fresh mint leaves for a refreshing and satisfying summer salad.

Watermelon | Image: Unsplash

Strawberries

Plump, juicy strawberries are a quintessential summer fruit that adds a burst of colour and sweetness to any salad. Slice fresh strawberries and toss them with mixed greens, toasted almonds, creamy goat cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette for a delightful combination of flavours and textures.

Mango

Indulge in the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes by adding them to your summer salad bowl. Dice fresh mangoes and toss them with baby spinach, sliced avocado, red onion, and toasted coconut flakes for a taste of paradise in every bite. The colours and flavours of mangoes are sure to elevate your salad to new heights.

Pineapple

Transport yourself to a tropical island getaway with the addition of fresh pineapple to your summer salad. Chunky pineapple pieces pair beautifully with crisp lettuce, crunchy bell peppers, grilled chicken, and a zesty citrus dressing for a refreshing and satisfying meal that's bursting with flavour.

Kiwi

Add a tropical twist to your summer salad with slices of ripe kiwi. Kiwi pairs well with arugula, shaved fennel, toasted walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese for a refreshing and flavorful salad that's perfect for hot summer days. The tangy sweetness of kiwi adds a burst of brightness to every bite.

Grapes

Juicy grapes are a versatile addition to summer salads, adding sweetness and crunch to every bite. Slice grapes in half and toss them with mixed greens, grilled chicken, toasted almonds, and a creamy poppy seed dressing for a satisfying and refreshing salad that's perfect for picnics and barbecues.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's Holi Wish

10 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

DMK Min Abuses PM Modi

17 minutes ago
Summer accessories

Summer Accessories

18 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Box Office

19 minutes ago
COVID-19

Study On Heart Damage

21 minutes ago
Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Reddy to Join BJP

21 minutes ago
One of the suspects in Moscow terror attack escorted by police officers in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow

Moscow Terror Attack

24 minutes ago
Can BJP's surprise pick 'Rajmata' defeat TMC heavyweight Mahua Moitra?

Mahua vs Amrita

24 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Goa Cong Leaders in Delhi

24 minutes ago
Coco Gauff

Gauff advances

26 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

British government

27 minutes ago
Germany

Germany win over France

35 minutes ago
Harry Maguire

Maguire, Walker leave ENG

40 minutes ago
Kye Rowles

a chance to advance

44 minutes ago
jp nadda

Nadda's Wife's Car Stolen

44 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Impact X Capital Partners

Impact X

an hour ago
Tyler Adams

US beats Mexico

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News11 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo