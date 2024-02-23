English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Get Summer Ready With These Hydrating And Refreshing Foods

Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining health and well-being, especially during the hot summer. Here are the foods you can add to your diet.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hydrating foods like cucumber must be consumed
Hydrating foods like cucumber must be consumed | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As temperatures rise and the sun beats down, staying hydrated becomes essential for maintaining health and well-being during the summer months. While drinking water is crucial, you can also boost your hydration levels by incorporating hydrating foods into your diet. These delicious and refreshing foods not only help replenish fluids but also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep you feeling cool and energized all summer long. Here are some of the best hydrating foods to enjoy during the summer.

Watermelon

With its high water content and refreshing taste, watermelon is the perfect summer fruit to help keep you hydrated. Composed of over 90% water, watermelon is a delicious way to quench your thirst and replenish electrolytes lost through sweating. Enjoy it sliced, diced, or blended into smoothies for a hydrating and refreshing treat.

Watermelon is hydrating and refreshing | Image: Unsplash

Cucumber

Cucumbers are another hydrating summer staple, containing about 95% water. These crunchy vegetables are low in calories and high in water content, making them an excellent choice for staying hydrated on hot days. Add sliced cucumbers to salads, sandwiches, or infused water for a refreshing burst of hydration.

Strawberries

Juicy and sweet, strawberries are not only delicious but also highly hydrating, with a water content of around 91%. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre, strawberries help boost immunity and support overall health while keeping you hydrated and refreshed on hot summer days.

Pineapple

Pineapple is a sweet fruit that's bursting with flavour and hydration. With a water content of approximately 86%, pineapple helps replenish fluids and electrolytes lost through perspiration. Enjoy fresh pineapple chunks on their own or add them to fruit salads, smoothies, or grilled skewers for a refreshing summer treat.

Pineapple is sweet and hydrating | Image: Unsplash

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are not only a versatile ingredient in summer recipes but also a hydrating one, with a water content of around 94%. These juicy fruits are rich in antioxidants like lycopene, vitamins A and C, and potassium, making them a nutritious addition to salads, sandwiches, and gazpachos to keep you hydrated and healthy during the summer months.

Bell peppers

Bell peppers are not only colourful and flavourful but also hydrating, with a water content of approximately 92%. These crunchy vegetables are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre, making them an excellent choice for maintaining hydration and supporting overall health during the summer heat.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

