GI-tagged 'Mihidana' Batch From West Bengal Exported To Bahrain

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday informed that the initial consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) tagged sweet dish 'Mihidana' originated from West Bengal's Bardhaman had been exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The consignment of the delicious sweet dish - Mihidana - was exported to the country in the Persian Gulf by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) registered M/S DM Enterprises in Kolkata and imported by Aljazira Group in Bahrain.

The popular GI Tagged Sweet Dish from West Bengal is being displayed and also provided for tasting purposes to consumers at Aljazira superstores in Bahrain.

More such consignments to be exported: Govt

As per the Ministry, more of such consignments of the popular sweet dish would be exported to Bahrain during the upcoming Diwali festivities. The India Post in collaboration with the APEDA recently released a specially designed envelop to mark the historical legacy of a century-old sweet delicacy and GI-certified Jaynagarer Moa, prepared from popped-rice balls and fresh date-palm jaggery in West Bengal's Jaynagar. A consignment consisting of a collection of unique sweet dishes from West Bengal was also exported to Bahrain by the APEDA.

India's efforts to promote indigenous products

A consignment of Jaynagar Moa was exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain in January 2021 by APEDA registered M/S DM Enterprise and GI-tagged food products from the country. Also in August 2021, India Post released a special cover on West Bengal's sweetmeats Mihidana and Sitabhog. West Bengal's Bardhaman got the GI tag for the century-old sweetmeats in 2017.

A GI tag is a sign denoting a specific geographical origin and possesses qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. GI, a form of intellectual property right (IPR), is distinct from other forms of IPR, as it ascribes the exclusivity to the community in a defined geography, rather than to an individual, as is in the case of trademarks and patents. The tag can be issued for agricultural, natural, or manufactured goods that have a unique quality, reputation, or other characteristics attributable to their geographical origin. Darjeeling tea, Basmati rice, Kanchipuram Silk, Mysore Silk, Hyderabadi haleem, Nagaland chili products, etc, sold with the GI tag have premium pricing.

Image: @PIYUSH GOYAL-TWITTER