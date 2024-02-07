Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Goan Town Bans Indian Fusion Delicacy Gobi Manchurian, Here's Why

Gobi manchurian, an all time favourite dish, was banned after there were concerns over synthetic colours and hygiene.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Goan Town Bans Indian Fusion Delicacy Gobi Manchurian, Here's Why | Image:Unsplash
Desi chinese happens to be a prominent cuisine in India. Be it the northern mountains or the southern beaches, this cuisine is enjoyed everywhere with the same love. One prominent dish of this cuisine is Gobi manchurian. This fusion dish, however, has now been banned from stalls in Goa. The all time favourite dish was banned after there were concerns over synthetic colours and hygiene

According to reports by a leading news outlet, the Mapusa Municipal Council has raised this concern and it is not the first civic body to have raised this problem. 

In 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued instructions to the Mormugao Municipal Council to ban stalls that were selling Gobi Manchurian. The FDA had also made attempts to stop it from being sold by  conducting raids on such small stalls. 

What is gobi manchurian?

Gobi manchurian is a fusion dish that combines Chinese and Indian flavours. The origins of Gobi Manchurian can be traced back to its chicken variety. According to reports, Mumbai's Chinese culinary pioneer, Nelson Wang invented chicken Manchurian in the 1970s while catering at the Cricket Club of India. 

In a bid to create something flavourful, Mr Wang deep-fried chicken nuggets in a spicy corn flour batter and served them in a sauce made from vinegar and soy sauce. For a vegetarian alternative, gobi manchurian was made. 

The best part about this dish is that it can be easily made at home. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

