Gond Ladoo Is Not Only Tasty But It Also Has Many Benefits, Check Them Out

Gond ladoo is a favourite delicacy that people usually enjoy during winters. It is famous for its aromatic taste and often consumed for its various health benefits. It is believed that the nutritional properties of these ladoos are beneficial for new mothers during their nursing period. It also helps one to fight off the winter chills. The ladoos get their name from the fact that they are made with edible gum. Gond is best described by its consumers as a natural resin which is odourless and tasteless, but soluble in water.

Gond ladoo is not only tasty but also beneficial

The ladoos are usually made with ingredients like desi ghee, wheat flour and seeds or nuts. Often ingredients like dried melon, pumpkin, almonds walnuts, pistachios, cashew and poppy seeds are used. It is believed that Ayurveda lists gond as an ingredient that boosts stamina and health. This in return helps to keep one away from various common ailments and keep one protected from falling sick due to cold and cough.

The delicacy is also known to treat low vitamin D levels in the body. The ladoos are also known to help lubricate the joints and they have proven to be extremely powerful in reducing back pain as well as other joint pains. The ladoos are nutrient-dense and therefore are a rich source of fat and fibre. The properties of this ladoo also make it a go-to source for calcium and protein which are needed to develop and maintain strong bones.

It is believed that gond ladoos have the ability to provide energy for long hours of workout. They also help calm hunger pangs, thus being a reliable snack for people who lead a fast-paced life.

