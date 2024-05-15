Green, Black, Herbal: Healthier Alternatives For Non-milk Based Tea

Advertisement

In its latest guideline, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a caution against excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee. The report also highlights the benefits of having tea or coffee without milk. It suggests that ‘drinking tea without milk improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of coronary artery disease and stomach cancer.’ However, masala tea with milk has become synonymous with the Indian diet. While it is not easy to give up old habits check out these easy alternatives for Indian chai.

Green Tea

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

Renowned for its antioxidant properties and delicate flavour profile, green tea is made from unoxidized tea leaves. Varieties such as Sencha, Matcha, and Gunpowder offer distinct tastes ranging from grassy and vegetal to subtly sweet and nutty.

Black Tea

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

With its robust flavour and caffeine kick, black tea is a staple in many cultures. Assam, Darjeeling, and Ceylon are just a few examples of black tea varieties that can be enjoyed without milk. They boast rich, malty notes and a deep amber liquor.

Oolong Tea

Falling somewhere between green and black tea, oolong tea undergoes partial oxidation, resulting in a unique flavour spectrum. Ti Kuan Yin, Tieguanyin, and Da Hong Pao are popular oolong teas, offering floral, fruity, and toasty notes.

Herbal Tea

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

Herbal teas, also known as tisanes, are caffeine-free infusions made from various plants, fruits, and herbs. Chamomile, peppermint, hibiscus, and rooibos are just a few examples. Each herbal infusion boasts its own set of health benefits and flavour profiles, from calming and soothing to invigorating and refreshing.

White Tea

Known for its delicate flavour and minimal processing, white tea is made from young tea leaves and buds. Silver Needle and White Peony are two well-known varieties, offering subtle floral notes and a pale, straw-coloured liquor.

Decaffeinated Tea

For those looking to reduce their caffeine intake without sacrificing flavour, decaffeinated versions of black, green, and herbal teas are readily available. These teas undergo a process to remove most of the caffeine while retaining their taste and aroma.